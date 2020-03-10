Red Hat Accelerates Petabyte-Scale Object Storage for Cloud-Native Workloads

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 to deliver simplified, petabyte-scale object storage for cloud-native development and data analytics. Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 is based on the Nautilus version of the Ceph open source project.
Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 can enable businesses to efficiently scale and support ever-growing data and workload requirements, while providing simplified installation and management.
With enhanced scalability and new, simplified operational features, Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 helps enable organizations across a wide variety of industries, such as financial services, government, automotive and telecommunications, to better support application development, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other emerging workload capabilities.
Industry-leading scalability for modern data workloads
Enabling organizations to deploy petabyte-scale Amazon Simplified Storage Service (S3) compatible object storage, Red Hat Ceph Storage delivers performance at scale while maintaining cloud economics. In recent internal testing of its enhanced performance capabilities, the latest version of Red Hat Ceph Storage delivered over a two-time performance boost for write intensive workloads, making it even better-suited to fulfill the performance needs of today’s data-intensive applications.
As modern data workloads add stress and complexity to storage infrastructure, it's critical to automate housekeeping tasks to enable greater scale. With increased automation of data management and data placement activities, Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 helps infrastructure teams evolve from storage-centric to service-centric operational models, to serve a larger cross-section of applications and stakeholders. Sophisticated self-managing and self-healing capabilities available with Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 around automated backup, recovery, and provisioning, enhance not only scale but also business continuity for enterprises looking to offer "always on" service level agreements.
Simplified operations with enhanced observability and automation
Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 is optimized for organizations’ need to store and manage the rapidly growing volumes of data being generated by emerging workloads, without requiring additional operations staff to do so. For IT operations teams looking for a simplified and intuitive operational experience, Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 includes several new features:
-
A simplified installer experience, which enables standard installations that can be performed in less than 10 minutes.
-
A new management dashboard for a unified, "heads up" view of operations at all times, helping teams to identify and resolve problems more quickly.
-
A new quality of service monitoring feature, which helps verify storage Quality of Service for applications in a multi-tenant hosted cloud environment.
-
Integrated bucket notifications to support Kubernetes-native serverless architectures, which enable automated data pipelines.
Availability
Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 is generally available today.
Supporting Quotes
Sarangan Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage, Red Hat
"Scalability is imperative to our customers as they seek a competitive advantage with their vast volumes of data. However, the power of scale is lost if performance capabilities can't match it. Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 significantly raises the bar on object storage scalability, performance, and simplicity, enabling our customers to grow their businesses and operating efficiency."
Amita Potnis, research director, Infrastructure Systems, IDC
"The massive growth of data and emerging workloads are challenges faced by many organizations. Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 can enable businesses to efficiently scale and support ever-growing data and workload requirements, while providing simplified installation and management."
