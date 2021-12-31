Top 21 sysadmin guides and tutorials of 2021

This was an amazing year for the Enable Sysadmin community. In 2021, our site traffic grew to more than 600,000 page views per month, 100,000 per month over 2020. We generated more than 7.2 million page views and 4.2 million unique visitors in 2021.

More importantly, we grew our community in 2021 despite the challenges many of us faced. We persevered and provided a gathering place for sysadmins and welcomed many new writers to our team of veterans. For example:

We published more than 300 articles from 80 authors.

Nearly 30 authors are part of our Run Level 3 Club, recognizing the writers who have published three articles on Enable Sysadmin.

The Sudoer program, which recognizes authors who contribute more than 10 articles each year, now boasts more than 25 members just 18 months after launch.

Behind all of these numbers is our commitment to publishing high-quality guides and tutorials on topics including Linux commands, automation, containers, networking, and other subjects that help sysadmins do their jobs better.

Below, you'll find the 21 most popular articles Enable Sysadmin published in 2021 (as measured by page views). Each of these articles has more than 17,000 page views as of this writing, and that number continues growing daily.

As you consider new challenges for 2022, please consider writing for Enable Sysadmin and help us continue the tradition of knowledge sharing that makes the Linux ecosystem so great.