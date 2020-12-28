11 Linux command line guides you shouldn't be without

I do not know whether it is really true but I have heard there is a traditional Chinese curse that goes, "May you live in interesting times." 2020 has certainly been a very interesting year for many reasons. My idea of interesting is probably different from most people's because I find Linux command line interface (CLI) tools to be some of the most interesting things on the planet. So I had a very interesting year because Enable Sysadmin published many articles this year that explored numerous command line utilities.

The eleven articles we have selected encompass a wide variety of Linux command line tools and utilities. These articles range from detailed looks at single commands to lists of commands that every beginner should know. They cover the technology spectrum from networking to tools that are useful in system administration, development, problem solving, or daily operations.

Here are some brief comments about each topic: