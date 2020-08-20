System statistics: Linux stat commands to know

How do we, as system administrators, stay on top of real, actionable, system data in an ever-changing landscape? That question has many answers. The gist of it is this: Know how to pull the data you need using the most efficient methods available.

There are an absolute ton of statistics to keep track of within a Linux environment, and it can be tough to know what stats to pay attention to or how to get them into the most user-friendly formats. I have compiled a list of articles to enable you to do just that. Below, you will find links to several articles written to help you explore a specific statistics command and its options. The tools provide information for everything, from input/output to networking to hardware stats.

I am confident that you will find this information useful in your system data tracking.

