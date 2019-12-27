10 networking guides for Linux sysadmins

This was a great year for sysadmins interested in broadening their skills and making friends with their networking colleagues. As we closed out the last few months of the year, our talented writers shared their expertise throughout the layers of the TCP/IP stack. Network novices had the opportunity to learn basic troubleshooting tools, configure VLANs, befriend Network Manager, become comfortable with DNS fundamentals, and much more.

Of course, we didn’t leave our advanced users hanging. Power users had the chance to familiarize themselves with the latest trends in software-defined networking, build their own VPN service, sniff the wire with tcpdump , and automate DNS configuration with Ansible. Knowing what goes on beyond your NIC isn’t just good for bonding with your networking colleagues; it’s also a great way to better understand the systems that you design, operate, and troubleshoot on a daily basis. Here’s a recap of our ten most popular networking articles