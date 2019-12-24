Red Hat logo

Top 11 Linux articles from our first year
Our readers were drawn to these Linux articles (from commands you need to know to magic with SSH) during 2019. Check them out, and you might just learn something new.

Posted December 24, 2019 by David Both

11 penguins in a line

Image by Barbara Dougherty @ Pixabay

Although our first year here at Enable Sysadmin has been a short one—we went live and published our first articles in May of 2019—it has been an awesome year. Some amazing writers contributed articles of all types, and many of those articles are about Linux. Some of these Linux articles focused on commands, ranging from lists of those you need to know to system monitoring and screen sharing. Others concentrated on SSH, troubleshooting, administration, and even managing the /tmp directory.

We have compiled a list of our top 11 Linux articles from 2019 to give you an opportunity to re-read your favorites, or perhaps find an article or two that you missed. We hope you enjoy these articles but, even more, we hope that they teach you something new.

Top 11 Linux articles from 2019

