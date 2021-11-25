Top 15 articles sysadmins are thankful for

Since its launch in June 2019, Enable Sysadmin has published close to 1,000 articles, yet there are a handful that our readers turn to, month after month.

These articles are written by technologists living all over the world with varying levels of experience. The common thread among these perennial favorites is that they provide the hands-on knowledge that systems administrators need to do their job better, which is what Enable Sysadmin endeavors to do. Whether you're looking for insight on text editors, networking, command-line tools, managing users and permissions, sharing files, or any of the other jobs sysadmins are responsible for, we want Enable Sysadmin to be a website you turn to.

Take a look at the top 15 articles that sysadmins are reading in 2021. If any of them spark an idea for a new article that you think sysadmins will be thankful for in 2022, please reach out to us to share your suggestion. We're always on the lookout for new authors and new topics, and there's no community better to let us know what we need to cover than our readers.