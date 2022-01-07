Writing Python applications, building Linux labs, and more tips for sysadmins

Enable Sysadmin wrapped up 2021 with a strong December. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 691,000 reads from more than 470,000 readers across the site. For the full year, we achieved nearly 95% more page views compared to 2020, which we hope means that we're providing more sysadmins the information they need to do their jobs well.

Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of December to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

If these articles leave you feeling inspired, then we would love to hear from you. Send us your article ideas or sysadmin tips to the team at enable-sysadmin@redhat.com.