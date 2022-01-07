Red Hat logo

Writing Python applications, building Linux labs, and more tips for sysadmins
Check out Enable Sysadmin's top 10 articles from December 2021.

Posted: January 7, 2022 by Vicki Walker (Red Hat)

Snowy mountain road

Photo by Zachary DeBottis from Pexels

Enable Sysadmin wrapped up 2021 with a strong December. During the month, we published 24 new articles and received more than 691,000 reads from more than 470,000 readers across the site. For the full year, we achieved nearly 95% more page views compared to 2020, which we hope means that we're providing more sysadmins the information they need to do their jobs well.

IT Automation ebook
Download now

Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of December to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.

If these articles leave you feeling inspired, then we would love to hear from you. Send us your article ideas or sysadmin tips to the team at enable-sysadmin@redhat.com.

December's top 10

Topics:   Python   Linux  
Author’s photo

Vicki Walker

Vicki Walker is Managing Editor, Digital Communities, for Red Hat. She has more than 15 years of experience in technology publishing for companies including Red Hat, InformationWeek.com, Dark Reading, SAP, BlackBerry, and Network Computing, for more than 15 years. More about me

Contributors

Contributor’s photo Jose Vicente Nunez
Contributor’s photo Anthony Critelli
Contributor’s photo Damon Garn
Contributor’s photo Seth Kenlon
Contributor’s photo Chun Cui
Contributor’s photo Marjorie Freeman

On Demand: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience

Relive our April event with demos, keynotes, and technical sessions from
experts, all available on demand.

Watch Now

Related Content

OUR BEST CONTENT, DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX