4 tips to help you get the most out of the Linux df command

A few months back, I wrote a quick comparison piece between the well known
du and
df commands. That first piece left a lot on the table about the different practical uses for each command and led me to write standalone pieces for each. I have already covered the
du command in greater detail, so this is
df's day in the sun.
df stands for "disk free" (I have also seen it referred to as "disk filesystem"). It is a *nix command that allows the user to display the available disk space on a given filesystem. As we know, many Linux commands are not super useful in their vanilla form, so let's look at how to spice up the
df command.
Vanilla (no options)
Ok, ok, I know I said we were going to spice it up. Let's first get the boring stuff out of the way. The default
df command will give you something like this:
[root@rhel ~]# df
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 4080828 9720 4071108 1% /run
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365760 19879812 28% /
/dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot
tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000
This output isn't overly reader-friendly, and honestly, other than the percentages, it doesn't give me much info that I am going to care about. I don't want to do a byte conversion on every value. Ok, now we can spice it up.
Display all
This option does exactly what it says. Use the
-a flag to display all filesystems. Note that this output is rather lengthy, depending on the size of your system.
[root@rhel ~]# df -a
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
sysfs 0 0 0 - /sys
proc 0 0 0 - /proc
devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev
securityfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/security
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm
devpts 0 0 0 - /dev/pts
tmpfs 4080828 9716 4071112 1% /run
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/systemd
pstore 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/pstore
bpf 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/bpf
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/rdma
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/freezer
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/pids
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/perf_event
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/net_cls,net_prio
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/devices
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/blkio
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpuset
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/memory
cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/hugetlb
configfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/config
/dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365752 19879820 28% /
selinuxfs 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/selinux
hugetlbfs 0 0 0 - /dev/hugepages
systemd-1 - - - - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc
debugfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/debug
mqueue 0 0 0 - /dev/mqueue
/dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot
sunrpc 0 0 0 - /var/lib/nfs/rpc_pipefs
tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000
fusectl 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/fuse/connections
gvfsd-fuse 0 0 0 - /run/user/1000/gvfs
binfmt_misc 0 0 0 - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc
Again, other than the percentages, nothing jumps out at me here. Let's look at some options to make this more enjoyable for human eyes.
For human consumption
Now we are getting to the useful stuff. To change the output to a human-readable format, use the
-h flag. This option displays values like 5K, 10M, 15G, etc.
[root@rhel ~]# df -h
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /dev
tmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 3.9G 9.5M 3.9G 1% /run
tmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/mapper/rhel-root 26G 7.1G 19G 28% /
/dev/sda1 1014M 302M 713M 30% /boot
tmpfs 798M 1.2M 796M 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs 798M 6.8M 791M 1% /run/user/1000
Much better, yes? Now let's look at how to break down the data in specific units of measure.
Mega
To view the output of your filesystem in everyone's favorite value, Megabytes, use the
-m option.
[root@rhel ~]# df -m
Filesystem 1M-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs 3958 0 3958 0% /dev
tmpfs 3986 0 3986 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 3986 10 3976 1% /run
tmpfs 3986 0 3986 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/mapper/rhel-root 26608 7194 19414 28% /
/dev/sda1 1014 302 713 30% /boot
tmpfs 798 2 796 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs 798 7 791 1% /run/user/1000
To view the output of your command in large bills (Gigabytes), use the human-readable option
-h, and, for those of you who like to use bytes, use the default command or the
-k option for 1K block size.
Filesystem specifics
On some systems, you may have multiple types of filesystem active. To view the output and the associated filesystem type, use the
-T option.
[root@rhel ~]# df -T
Filesystem Type 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev
tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 9720 4071108 1% /run
tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
/dev/mapper/rhel-root xfs 27245572 7365948 19879624 28% /
/dev/sda1 xfs 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot
tmpfs tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000
You can include/exclude by filesystem type as well. To include a certain filesystem type (XFS in this example), we use the following:
[root@rhel ~]# df -t xfs
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
/dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365928 19879644 28% /
/dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot
To exclude a certain filesystem type (XFS again), use the following:
[root@rhel ~]# df -x xfs
Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on
devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 4080828 9716 4071112 1% /run
tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup
tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42
tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000
30,000 feet
As you can see from the options presented, the
df command has more than enough to get you a bird's eye view. As with all Linux commands, there are more options available than I care to cover here, so if you want a full look at them, check out the man page by running
man df on your system. In the real world,
df is often paired with the
du command to help you get a complete understanding of what filesystems are bloated and which directories are to blame.
For more Linux tips and tricks, keep an eye on Enable Sysadmin!
