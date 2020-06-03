4 tips to help you get the most out of the Linux df command

A few months back, I wrote a quick comparison piece between the well known du and df commands. That first piece left a lot on the table about the different practical uses for each command and led me to write standalone pieces for each. I have already covered the du command in greater detail, so this is df 's day in the sun.

df stands for "disk free" (I have also seen it referred to as "disk filesystem"). It is a *nix command that allows the user to display the available disk space on a given filesystem. As we know, many Linux commands are not super useful in their vanilla form, so let's look at how to spice up the df command.

Vanilla (no options)

Ok, ok, I know I said we were going to spice it up. Let's first get the boring stuff out of the way. The default df command will give you something like this:

[root@rhel ~]# df Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 4080828 9720 4071108 1% /run tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365760 19879812 28% / /dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000

This output isn't overly reader-friendly, and honestly, other than the percentages, it doesn't give me much info that I am going to care about. I don't want to do a byte conversion on every value. Ok, now we can spice it up.

Display all

This option does exactly what it says. Use the -a flag to display all filesystems. Note that this output is rather lengthy, depending on the size of your system.

[root@rhel ~]# df -a Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on sysfs 0 0 0 - /sys proc 0 0 0 - /proc devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev securityfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/security tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm devpts 0 0 0 - /dev/pts tmpfs 4080828 9716 4071112 1% /run tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/systemd pstore 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/pstore bpf 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/bpf cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/rdma cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/freezer cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/pids cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/perf_event cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/net_cls,net_prio cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/devices cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/blkio cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpu,cpuacct cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/cpuset cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/memory cgroup 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/cgroup/hugetlb configfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/config /dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365752 19879820 28% / selinuxfs 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/selinux hugetlbfs 0 0 0 - /dev/hugepages systemd-1 - - - - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc debugfs 0 0 0 - /sys/kernel/debug mqueue 0 0 0 - /dev/mqueue /dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot sunrpc 0 0 0 - /var/lib/nfs/rpc_pipefs tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000 fusectl 0 0 0 - /sys/fs/fuse/connections gvfsd-fuse 0 0 0 - /run/user/1000/gvfs binfmt_misc 0 0 0 - /proc/sys/fs/binfmt_misc

Again, other than the percentages, nothing jumps out at me here. Let's look at some options to make this more enjoyable for human eyes.

For human consumption

Now we are getting to the useful stuff. To change the output to a human-readable format, use the -h flag. This option displays values like 5K, 10M, 15G, etc.

[root@rhel ~]# df -h Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /dev tmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 3.9G 9.5M 3.9G 1% /run tmpfs 3.9G 0 3.9G 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/mapper/rhel-root 26G 7.1G 19G 28% / /dev/sda1 1014M 302M 713M 30% /boot tmpfs 798M 1.2M 796M 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs 798M 6.8M 791M 1% /run/user/1000

Much better, yes? Now let's look at how to break down the data in specific units of measure.

Mega

To view the output of your filesystem in everyone's favorite value, Megabytes, use the -m option.

[root@rhel ~]# df -m Filesystem 1M-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 3958 0 3958 0% /dev tmpfs 3986 0 3986 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 3986 10 3976 1% /run tmpfs 3986 0 3986 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/mapper/rhel-root 26608 7194 19414 28% / /dev/sda1 1014 302 713 30% /boot tmpfs 798 2 796 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs 798 7 791 1% /run/user/1000

To view the output of your command in large bills (Gigabytes), use the human-readable option -h , and, for those of you who like to use bytes, use the default command or the -k option for 1K block size.

Filesystem specifics

On some systems, you may have multiple types of filesystem active. To view the output and the associated filesystem type, use the -T option.

[root@rhel ~]# df -T Filesystem Type 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on devtmpfs devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 9720 4071108 1% /run tmpfs tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup /dev/mapper/rhel-root xfs 27245572 7365948 19879624 28% / /dev/sda1 xfs 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot tmpfs tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000

You can include/exclude by filesystem type as well. To include a certain filesystem type (XFS in this example), we use the following:

[root@rhel ~]# df -t xfs Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on /dev/mapper/rhel-root 27245572 7365928 19879644 28% / /dev/sda1 1038336 308852 729484 30% /boot

To exclude a certain filesystem type (XFS again), use the following:

[root@rhel ~]# df -x xfs Filesystem 1K-blocks Used Available Use% Mounted on devtmpfs 4052684 0 4052684 0% /dev tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /dev/shm tmpfs 4080828 9716 4071112 1% /run tmpfs 4080828 0 4080828 0% /sys/fs/cgroup tmpfs 816164 1180 814984 1% /run/user/42 tmpfs 816164 6952 809212 1% /run/user/1000

30,000 feet

As you can see from the options presented, the df command has more than enough to get you a bird's eye view. As with all Linux commands, there are more options available than I care to cover here, so if you want a full look at them, check out the man page by running man df on your system. In the real world, df is often paired with the du command to help you get a complete understanding of what filesystems are bloated and which directories are to blame.

