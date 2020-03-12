You can't do GitOps until you can git add

This article explains how I solved a couple of challenges of getting my initial environment and configs into Git—the first steps to using GitOps.

I’ve been wanting to embrace GitOps for quite some time, but it’s always tricky to know where to start. Do I use Jenkins jobs? I know Jenkins well. It’s a bit old school though. Maybe I should be using Ansible Tower. I’ve heard good things about ArgoCD and lots of other similar projects. The truth is that I can’t do anything until I actually have my environment and configuration stored in Git.

By the end of this article, I hope that you’ll pick up a few of my tips to get started.

What will I get by using Git for server configs?

All changes are logged and tracked - Who made that change, when, etc.? All changes are versioned - If the most recent change broke something, it's easy to roll back. Free backup - Just clone the repository to multiple locations. Easy to reuse configs - Just installed a new server and want to use 90% of a common apache configuration? Just clone the repo and copy the file.

Create a Git repository — private, but accessible

My intention is to store all my configuration files for dnsmasq, httpd, and so on, all in Git. The configuration is sensitive, including usernames and passwords, so obviously a GitHub public repository isn’t the best idea. If you’re willing to pay for a private repository, go for it. I opted to create a repository on a dedicated server that I have on the public internet so that all other servers can connect to it.

$ cd /opt/ $ sudo git init --bare ServerConfiguration.git

DNS-based directory names — easy to browse

I want to make it easy to sort and structure my configuration. I decided to use server DNS names for the directories.

$ sudo git clone ssh://root@example.com/opt/ServerConfiguration.git $ cd ServerConfiguration.git $ sudo mkdir -p example.com/server1/{httpd,dnsqmasq}

Why store it in /opt ? I generally use this directory for files stored on a server that is specific to it. It has the advantage of most often being the same filesystem as / , making it easy to hard link files.

Hard linking service configs into your Git repo

You could have a separate Git repository per server, or even per service, but this will quickly become unmanageable. Rather, this “ServerConfiguration” repository for your whole environment can easily store configurations for several different services.

How then, do we get Apache, dnsmasq, and all those other services to use it? Hardlinks are the way to go. The syntax is ln [existing file] [new link] .

$ sudo ln /opt/ServerConfiguration/example.com/server1/httpd.conf /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf

Why not symlinks, you say? Well, I started off using symlinks, but I found that SELinux policies for things like dnsmasq really complained about using a configuration file outside of an expected directory. It seems that SELinux allows two separate hard links to have two separate SELinux contexts.

Symlinking to a common service configuration

I’ve got a bunch of servers that all share the same configuration files. A common directory with relative symlinks works well here.

$ cd /opt/ServerConfiguration $ sudo mkdir -p example.com/common $ sudo cp /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf common/httpd.conf $ sudo ln -s "../common/httpd.conf" server1/httpd.conf $ sudo ln -s "../common/httpd.conf" server2/httpd.conf

Get git committed

Once you’ve linked your configuration files in, don’t forget to git add and git commit your progress.

cd /opt/ServerConfiguration $ sudo git add -A $ sudo git commit 'Made some changes...' $ sudo git push

Get into a habit of editing configs, and adding then, committing changes. Push those changes back to your origin server periodically and pull/update when needed. I find that using Git is infectious and when I find a server not under Git config version control, I quickly go around adding its necessary configs into the repository.

This will be the foundation for some more sophisticated GitOps later down the line. But for now, this process already has many benefits.

If you’re looking for a tutorial to get started with Git, I highly recommend the Git Book.

Where can I go from here?

Store production, test, and configuration in different branches and merge between them. Do code reviews when people submit — who needs a Change Advisory Board? Explore the various options to automatically apply that config on check-in — Jenkins Jobs, Ansible Tower, ArgoCD, etc.

This article was originally published on jread.com/blog.