10 inspiring career guides for sysadmins

Career opportunities are plentiful for sysadmins, even as we continue to cope with and recover from the pandemic. The "Great Resignation" and local skills shortages (especially as some borders remain closed) are affecting companies. We sysadmins need to make the most of the mounting career growth opportunities as IT organizations work around their needs for skills while the world slowly opens up.

From increasing your salary potential, to soft skills and communication building, raising your profile and developing your technical skills, moving up the ladder, and taking on new roles, Enable Sysadmin published many helpful career-related articles to help you prepare for what lies ahead. (There are also real-life funny stories and anecdotes from your fellow sysadmins to entertain you.) Equip yourself through these features and stories, and be ready to enter the door of opportunity once it's open to you.

Top 10 career articles of 2021

Wrap up

I hope you enjoy a restful holiday with the people you hold dear and spend a little time reading these articles while you sip your morning coffee. I hope these authors will inspire, encourage, and give you food for thought as you come back and plan your development and career goals for 2022.

And if any of these authors' words inspire you, consider writing about it for Enable Sysadmin. Continue the tradition of knowledge sharing that makes the sysadmin community so great.