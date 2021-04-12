Red Hat logo

How to create new users in OpenShift with htpasswd and OAuth
OpenShift is flexible in the options available for authentication; here's how to use htpasswd for authentication.

Posted: April 12, 2021 by Bryant Son (Red Hat, Sudoer)

How to create new users in Red Hat OpenShift with HTPASSWD and OAUTH
Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay

Red Hat OpenShift is an enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform that offers many powerful features that meet today's enterprise needs. For example, one feature of OpenShift is its flexible way of integrating with different authentication mechanisms, whether basic authentication, LDAP, Active Directory, OpenShift login, GitHub login, and so on.

As you start OpenShift the first time, you might find it super easy to leverage the htpasswd utility, which is a built-in tool for most Linux distributions and macOS. This article demonstrates how you can create your own htpasswd file and add it to Red Hat OpenShift through an intuitive web interface.

[ Readers also liked: 5 reasons why you should develop a Linux container strategy ]

You can also follow this video that shows the video demo walking through the steps.

STEP 1: Create an htpasswd file

The command to create a new htpasswd file is shown below:

htpasswd -c -B -b <file name to store HTPASSWD> <username> <password>

You have to replace file name to store HTPASSWD, username, and password values with your own values.

Once the file is created, you can omit the -c option to simply append each username and password to the htpasswd file.

STEP 2: Load htpasswd file from OpenShift

In your Red Hat OpenShift, log in as one of the users with a cluster-admin privilege. Please follow these steps:

  1. Click Administration on the left menu
  2. Select Cluster Settings
  3. Select the Global configuration tab
  4. Scroll down to select OAuth
  5. Select the HTPASSWD option
  6. Select the file
Select HTPASSWD
Select HTPASSWD (Step 5)
Select the file
Select the file (Step 6)

You should be able to find the htpasswd converted to an OpenShift Secret under the openshift-config namespace.

Log out and verify you can login with the htpasswd option

Now, everything is set up. Just log out and find a new selection that indicates the htpasswd login option.

User login screen
The user login screen

[ A free guide from Red Hat: 5 steps to automate your business. ] 

Wrap up

If you're interested in learning how to automate the process to add multiple users to the htpasswd file, please check out this video that demonstrates a simple Bash script that I wrote. OpenShift is very flexible in integrating with different authentication mechanisms, which include basic authentication, LDAP, Active Directory, OpenShift login, GitHub login, and others.

Check out these related articles on Enable Sysadmin

Topics:   Linux   Linux Administration   Openshift  
Author’s photo

Bryant Son

Bryant Jimin Son is a Consultant at Red Hat, a technology company known for its Linux server and opensource contributions. More about me

Free Event: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience

Join Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience for live demos, keynotes, and technical
sessions from experts around the globe—happening April 27–28 and June 15–16.

Register Now

Related Content

OUR BEST CONTENT, DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX