Rootless containers using podman

I have published a couple of videos that cover an overview of rootless containers through practical demonstration. If you are curious about terms like "rootless containers" or "running a container rootless as non-root," these videos will explain what they are and the benefits that these features provide.

The first video, Overview of Rootless Podman: Part 1—Understanding Root Inside and Outside a Container, I cover the four different options when running containers with podman:

Running podman as root, with processes in the container running as root

as root, with processes in the container running as root Running podman as root, with processes in the container running as non-root

as root, with processes in the container running as non-root Running podman as an unprivileged user (rootless), with processes in the container running as root

as an unprivileged user (rootless), with processes in the container running as root Running podman as an unprivileged user (rootless), with processes in the container running as non-root (also known as rootless as a non-root user)

Each of these options is explained, and a demonstration of each of them is also shown in the first video.

In the second video, Overview of Rootless Podman: Part 2—How User Namespaces Work in Rootless Containers, I dive deep into how user namespaces work in rootless podman, and demo the following topics:

Running a container with rootless podman

View user namespaces with the lsns command

command Review the /etc/subuid file, which defines subordinate UID ranges

file, which defines subordinate UID ranges Review the / proc/<pid> / uid_map file, which shows the UID map for a process

/ file, which shows the UID map for a process Calculate the UID number that a process will use on the host

Use the podman top command to view the mapping of users between the container and the host

command to view the mapping of users between the container and the host Use the podman unshare command to run a command within a container's user namespace

These videos should provide you a better understanding of how user namespaces work and the various options that are available when running containers with podman.

