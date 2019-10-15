Red Hat logo

Analyzing Linux server performance with atop
The atop command displays you a more anatomized view of your server's performance.

Posted October 15, 2019 by Hayden James

Analyzing Linux performance with atop
"Spinning Top" by russellstreet is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

We’re all familiar with top, a real-time system monitor which shows usage of your Linux hardware and network resources. As a top command alternative, atop also provides sysadmins with real-time system insight, and also allows for an anatomized view of which processes are using the most CPU, memory, storage, or network.

Let’s take a look at using atop for Linux server performance analysis.

Advantages of atop

Atop is an ASCII, full-screen performance monitor which can log and report the activity of all server processes. One feature I really like is that atop stays active in the background for long-term server analysis (up to 28 days by default). Other advantages include:

Once atop is launched, by default it shows system activity for CPU, memory, swap, disks, and network in 10-second intervals. In addition, for each process and thread, you can analyze CPU utilization, memory consumption, disk I/O, priority, username, state, and even exit codes:

The atop command&#039;s default screen.

Install atop on Red Hat Enterprise Linux/CentOS/Fedora Linux

First, install and enable the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repo. See Red Hat solution #308983 if you’re not sure how to do this. Once that task is complete, you can install atop:

yum install atop

Launch it similar to top, using:

atop

Using atop

When it comes to using atop, a good place to start is to read the man pages:

man atop

Useful atop launch commands include:

Command Description
atop -1 Launch with average-per-second total values.
atop -a Launch with active processes only.
atop -c Launch with command-line per process.
atop -d Launch with disk info.
atop -m Launch with memory info.
atop -n Launch with network info.
atop -s Launch with scheduling info.
atop -v Launch with various info (e.g., PPID, user, or time).
atop -y Launch with individual threads.


Once atop is running, press the following shortcut keys to sort processes:

Shortcut key Description
a Sort in order of most active resources.
c Revert to sorting by CPU consumption (default).
d Sort in order of disk activity.
m Sort in order of memory usage.
n Sort in order of network activity.

​​​​​

Reading atop reports and logs

By default, after installation, the atop daemon writes snapshots to a compressed log file (e.g., /var/log/atop/atop_20140813). These log files can be read using:

atop -r </full/path/to/atop/log/file>

Once you open a log file (e.g., atop -r /var/log/atop/atop_20140813), then use t to go forward in 10-minute intervals, and T to go back. You can analyze specific times by pressing b and then entering the time. The above shortcut keys also work in this mode: a, c, d, m, and n.

You can use shortcuts with atopsar. For example, using the flag -c 30 5 with atopsar generates a report for current CPU utilization for five minutes (10 times with intervals of 30 seconds):

atopsar -c 30 5

Using the flag -A with return all available reports.

atopsar -A

But, you can limit this output to a specific time window using beginning (-b) and end (-e) flags:

atopsar -A -b 11:00 -e 11:15

Wrapping Up

There are some good advantages and unique features of atop, as listed above. Personally, I like how atop allows you to isolate and analyze CPU usage, memory consumption, storage I/O, etc., for each process and thread.

Still, some of us will continue to prefer top or htop, and they are both great tools. After reading this article, I hope more people will also add or continue to use atop as one of their go-to Linux analysis and troubleshooting tools.

