Analyzing Linux server performance with atop

We’re all familiar with top , a real-time system monitor which shows usage of your Linux hardware and network resources. As a top command alternative, atop also provides sysadmins with real-time system insight, and also allows for an anatomized view of which processes are using the most CPU, memory, storage, or network.

Let’s take a look at using atop for Linux server performance analysis.

Advantages of atop

Atop is an ASCII, full-screen performance monitor which can log and report the activity of all server processes. One feature I really like is that atop stays active in the background for long-term server analysis (up to 28 days by default). Other advantages include:

Once atop is launched, by default it shows system activity for CPU, memory, swap, disks, and network in 10-second intervals. In addition, for each process and thread, you can analyze CPU utilization, memory consumption, disk I/O, priority, username, state, and even exit codes:

Image

Install atop on Red Hat Enterprise Linux/CentOS/Fedora Linux

First, install and enable the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repo. See Red Hat solution #308983 if you’re not sure how to do this. Once that task is complete, you can install atop :

yum install atop

Launch it similar to top , using:

atop

Using atop

When it comes to using atop , a good place to start is to read the man pages:

man atop

Useful atop launch commands include:

Command Description atop -1 Launch with average-per-second total values. atop -a Launch with active processes only. atop -c Launch with command-line per process. atop -d Launch with disk info. atop -m Launch with memory info. atop -n Launch with network info. atop -s Launch with scheduling info. atop -v Launch with various info (e.g., PPID, user, or time). atop -y Launch with individual threads.



Once atop is running, press the following shortcut keys to sort processes:

Shortcut key Description a Sort in order of most active resources. c Revert to sorting by CPU consumption (default). d Sort in order of disk activity. m Sort in order of memory usage. n Sort in order of network activity.

Reading atop reports and logs

By default, after installation, the atop daemon writes snapshots to a compressed log file (e.g., /var/log/atop/atop_20140813 ). These log files can be read using:

atop -r </full/path/to/atop/log/file>

Once you open a log file (e.g., atop -r /var/log/atop/atop_20140813 ), then use t to go forward in 10-minute intervals, and T to go back. You can analyze specific times by pressing b and then entering the time. The above shortcut keys also work in this mode: a , c , d , m , and n .

You can use shortcuts with atopsar . For example, using the flag -c 30 5 with atopsar generates a report for current CPU utilization for five minutes (10 times with intervals of 30 seconds):

atopsar -c 30 5

Using the flag -A with return all available reports.

atopsar -A

But, you can limit this output to a specific time window using beginning ( -b ) and end ( -e ) flags:

atopsar -A -b 11:00 -e 11:15

Wrapping Up

There are some good advantages and unique features of atop , as listed above. Personally, I like how atop allows you to isolate and analyze CPU usage, memory consumption, storage I/O, etc., for each process and thread.