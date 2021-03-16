Technology preview: Running a container inside a container

I recently published a video covering an overview of Podman in Podman, or in other words, running a container within a container. This is a technology preview feature in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3.

The video covers an overview of:

From the RHEL 8.3 host, starting a container using the registry.redhat.io/rhel8/podman container image (with the --privileged option)

container image (with the option) Within that container, building a new container image using podman build

Running a container (while in a container) using the newly created container image (Podman in Podman)

Please note that Podman in Podman functionality is currently only available when starting the container as root.

