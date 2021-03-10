The effects of adding users to a Linux system

This article covers my journey of learning about the Linux filesystem architecture and using my knowledge to write a shell script to create Linux users. In my second year of college, I learned about the Linux filesystem when the concept of users came to my mind. I tried to create users in Linux-based operating systems.

The script is designed for the Red Hat-based operating systems and can also be used for other Linux distributions with some slight modifications. Note that it uses ksh .

[ You might also like: Linux sysadmin basics: User account management ]

The focus is on files located in the /etc directory, which stores the system configuration information. I demonstrate how to work with system files and to create a new user. Root access is a requirement.

Image

Here are the files that are changed when creating a new user in Linux:

/etc/passwd /etc/shadow /etc/group /etc/gshadow /home/USER /var/spool/mail/USER

The system adds security to the user's (USER) home directory and mailbox by setting ownership to the user and to the user's group.

/etc/passwd

This file stores information about the user, such as the username, User ID, Group ID, full name (Comment), and shell. The data is stored in the following format: UserName:Link:UserID:GroupID:Comment:HomeDirectory:Shell

Each line of the file contains the following information about the users:

Username: Denotes the username provided to the user for easy access.

Link: Represents that the user's password stored in the /etc/shadow file. If x is removed, then the password will not be checked, and the user cannot log in.

file. If is removed, then the password will not be checked, and the user cannot log in. UserID: Commonly known as UID and used to uniquely represent a user. It ranges from 0 to 65,535. UID = 0 -> root user account UID = 1,000 to 60,000 -> Non-root/general accounts UID = 1 to 999 and 60,001 to 65,535 -> System users

GroupID: Same as UserID but used to represent a group uniquely.

Comment: Additional information about the user. Typically, the user's full name.

HomeDirectory: Location of the user's home directory.

Shell: User's default shell.

/etc/shadow

This file stores the information about the user's password and contains the password in an encrypted form.

The data is stored in the following format:

UserName:EncryptedPassword:LastPasswordChange:MinPwdAge:MaxPwdAge:WarningPeriod:InactivityPeriod:ExpirationDate:Unused

Username: Denotes the username provided to the user.

Encrypted Password: Password is encrypted using hashing algorithms like sha256, sha512, md5, etc., and stored in the file.

Last Password Change: Stores the epoch date since the password was last changed.

Min Password Age: Stores the number of days until the next password change. By default, 0 -> No minimum age

Max Password Age: Stores the maximum number of days after which the user has to change the password. By default, 99,999 -> No maximum age

Warning Period: Number of days after which the warning is displayed to change the password. By default, NULL

Inactivity Period: It specifies the number of days after the user password is expired before the account becomes disabled.

Expiration Date: Epoch date until the account is disabled.

Unused: Reserved for future use.

Other files

/etc/group and /etc/gshadow files are for groups in Linux and store the data in the format GroupName:Link:GroupID:MemberList and GroupName:Password:Reserved:MemberList respectively.

and files are for groups in Linux and store the data in the format and respectively. The user's home directory is to be created in the /home directory with the data from the /etc/skel folder.

directory with the data from the folder. Mailbox created in the /var/spool/mail directory.

The script

The following is the shell script I wrote to create new users broken down into parts:

uname=$1 id -u $uname&>/dev/null

First, it checks if the user already exists:

if [ $? -ne 0 ] then for i in {1000..60000} do id -u $i&>/dev/null & id -g $i&>/dev/null if [ $? -ne 0 ] then break fi done uid=$i echo "$uname:x:$uid:$uid::/home/$uname:/bin/bash">>/etc/passwd lastpwdchange=$(datediff 1970-01-01 `date +"%Y-%m-%d"`) echo "$uname::$lastpwdchange:0:99999:7:::">>/etc/shadow echo "$uname:x:$uid:">>/etc/group echo "$uname:!::">>/etc/gshadow mkdir /home/$uname cp -a /etc/skel/. /home/$uname/ chown $uname:$uname /home/$uname/ -R chmod 0700 /home/$uname/ -R touch /var/spool/mail/$uname chown $uname:$uname /var/spool/mail/$uname echo "User successfully created" else echo "User already exists : try using a unique username">&2 fi

If the user already exists, exit the program, or create the user.

The full code is available publicly on GitHub.

Run the shell script

[ Editor's note: While this script may seem fairly straightforward, always be sure you understand and trust any scripts you find before installing them or escalating their permissions on your system. ]

1) Place the shell script in the directory /usr/bin/ to make it accessible as a command.

2) Add execute permission for root user:

# chmod u+x /usr/bin/ksh_useradd

3) Run the command with the username as the argument:

ksh_useradd USERNAME

4) The script creates the user account. You must set a password for the new user before first login.

Image

[ Free online course: Red Hat Enterprise Linux technical overview. ]

Wrap up