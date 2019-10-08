Configuring LUKS: Linux Unified Key Setup

According to Wikipedia, the Linux Unified Key Setup (LUKS) is a disk encryption specification created by Clemens Fruhwirth in 2004 and was originally intended for Linux. LUKS uses device mapper crypt ( dm-crypt ) as a kernel module to handle encryption on the block device level.

There are different front-end tools developed to encrypt Linux partitions, whether they’re plain partitions or Logical Volumes (LVs). In this tutorial, we’ll explore these tools and demonstrate how to configure disk encryption. I’ve created a 10GB disk ( /dev/vdb ) to use during this tutorial.

Let’s start by installing the appropriate tools for configuring encryption:

dnf install -y cryptsetup parted

The cryptsetup package provides the cryptsetup command, which we’ll use to configure encryption, while the parted package provides the parted command for configuring the partition.

Creating the partition

Running the lsblk command shows your current setup:

[root@rhel8 ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT sr0 11:0 1 1024M 0 rom vda 252:0 0 30G 0 disk ├─vda1 252:1 0 1G 0 part /boot └─vda2 252:2 0 29G 0 part ├─rhel-root 253:0 0 26.9G 0 lvm / └─rhel-swap 253:1 0 2.1G 0 lvm [SWAP] vdb 252:16 0 10G 0 disk

We can encrypt a whole block device like /dev/vdb , but creating a partition offers more flexibility since we can add other partitions later on.

Now we run the following commands to create a partition to encrypt:

[root@rhel8 ~]# parted /dev/vdb mklabel msdos Information: You may need to update /etc/fstab. [root@rhel8 ~]# parted /dev/vdb -s "mkpart primary 2048s -1" [root@rhel8 ~]# parted /dev/vdb align-check optimal 1 1 aligned

When running lsblk again, we see that the dev/vdb1 partition was added:

[root@rhel8 ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT sr0 11:0 1 1024M 0 rom vda 252:0 0 30G 0 disk ├─vda1 252:1 0 1G 0 part /boot └─vda2 252:2 0 29G 0 part ├─rhel-root 253:0 0 26.9G 0 lvm / └─rhel-swap 253:1 0 2.1G 0 lvm [SWAP] vdb 252:16 0 10G 0 disk └─vdb1 252:17 0 10G 0 part

Formatting the volume with LUKS

The following process encrypts dev/vdb1 . In order to proceed, you need to enter YES in capitals and provide the password twice:

[root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup -y -v luksFormat /dev/vdb1 WARNING! ======== This will overwrite data on /dev/vdb1 irrevocably. Are you sure? (Type uppercase yes): YES Enter passphrase for /dev/vdb1: Verify passphrase: Key slot 0 created. Command successful.

Then, we need a target to open the encrypted volume. I used mybackup as my target, but this target can be named anything:

[root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup -v luksOpen /dev/vdb1 mybackup Enter passphrase for /dev/vdb1: Key slot 0 unlocked. Command successful.

Running lsblk once again, we see:

[root@rhel8 ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT sr0 11:0 1 1024M 0 rom vda 252:0 0 30G 0 disk ├─vda1 252:1 0 1G 0 part /boot └─vda2 252:2 0 29G 0 part ├─rhel-root 253:0 0 26.9G 0 lvm / └─rhel-swap 253:1 0 2.1G 0 lvm [SWAP] vdb 252:16 0 10G 0 disk └─vdb1 252:17 0 10G 0 part └─mybackup 253:2 0 10G 0 crypt

We can also see the mybackup encrypted volume’s mapping:

[root@rhel8 ~]# ls -l /dev/mapper/mybackup lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 7 Sep 16 16:10 /dev/mapper/mybackup -> ../dm-2

Creating a filesystem

Since we now can access the encrypted volume, we need to format it before we can store data on it. You can choose between different filesystem types, like xfs (the default on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8), ext3, ext4, etc. For the sake of simplicity, we’ll use xfs as the filesystem type:

[root@rhel8 ~]# mkfs.xfs /dev/mapper/mybackup meta-data=/dev/mapper/mybackup isize=512 agcount=4, agsize=654720 blks = sectsz=512 attr=2, projid32bit=1 = crc=1 finobt=1, sparse=1, rmapbt=0 = reflink=1 data = bsize=4096 blocks=2618880, imaxpct=25 = sunit=0 swidth=0 blks naming =version 2 bsize=4096 ascii-ci=0, ftype=1 log =internal log bsize=4096 blocks=2560, version=2 = sectsz=512 sunit=0 blks, lazy-count=1 realtime =none extsz=4096 blocks=0, rtextents=0

Creating the mount point and directory

To write data on the encrypted filesystem, we need to mount it first. I chose /mnt/my_encrypted_backup to be the mount point for my data:

[root@rhel8 ~]# mkdir -p /mnt/my_encrypted_backup

Then we run the mount command:

[root@rhel8 ~]# mount -v /dev/mapper/mybackup /mnt/my_encrypted_backup/ mount: /mnt/my_encrypted_backup does not contain SELinux labels. You just mounted an file system that supports labels which does not contain labels, onto an SELinux box. It is likely that confined applications will generate AVC messages and not be allowed access to this file system. For more details see restorecon(8) and mount(8). mount: /dev/mapper/mybackup mounted on /mnt/my_encrypted_backup.

Here we get a Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) warning. We need to relabel the mount point’s SELinux security context:

[root@rhel8 ~]# restorecon -vvRF /mnt/my_encrypted_backup/ Relabeled /mnt/my_encrypted_backup from system_u:object_r:unlabeled_t:s0 to system_u:object_r:mnt_t:s0

Running the mount command once again shows that the warning is gone:

[root@rhel8 ~]# mount -v -o remount /mnt/my_encrypted_backup/ mount: /dev/mapper/mybackup mounted on /mnt/my_encrypted_backup.

Running lsblk again produces the following output:

[root@rhel8 ~]# lsblk NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT sr0 11:0 1 1024M 0 rom vda 252:0 0 30G 0 disk ├─vda1 252:1 0 1G 0 part /boot └─vda2 252:2 0 29G 0 part ├─rhel-root 253:0 0 26.9G 0 lvm / └─rhel-swap 253:1 0 2.1G 0 lvm [SWAP] vdb 252:16 0 10G 0 disk └─vdb1 252:17 0 10G 0 part └─mybackup 253:2 0 10G 0 crypt /mnt/my_encrypted_backup

Retrieving LUKS details

We can now dump the LUKS header information, data segment section, key slots used, etc.:

[root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup luksDump /dev/vdb1 LUKS header information Version: 2 Epoch: 3 Metadata area: 12288 bytes [……] Digest: 49 5a 68 e9 b6 66 50 2d c8 22 8e b9 d5 fd 2c af 23 b7 47 f3 2f 62 ee 6a b8 7c 93 8f 19 fe d8 3c

Adding a key file and automounting

Mounting the LUKS encrypted filesystem automatically has security implications. For laptop users, doing this is not a wise choice. If your device gets stolen, so is your data that was stored in the encrypted partition.

Regardless of the security implication mentioned above, here’s how to set up automatic mounting. First, create the appropriate directory to store the key file:

[root@rhel8 ~]# mkdir /etc/luks-keys/; touch /etc/luks-keys/mybackup_key; [root@rhel8 ~]#

Then, add the key using the cryptsetup utility:

[root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup luksAddKey /dev/vdb1 /etc/luks-keys/mybackup_key Enter any existing passphrase: [root@rhel8 ~]#

Next, we need to restore the SELinux context:

[root@rhel8 ~]# restorecon -vvRF /etc/luks-keys Relabeled /etc/luks-keys from unconfined_u:object_r:etc_t:s0 to system_u:object_r:etc_t:s0 Relabeled /etc/luks-keys/mybackup_key from unconfined_u:object_r:etc_t:s0 to system_u:object_r:etc_t:s0

Previously, we opened the encrypted filesystem and mounted it manually. Now we need to see if we can do the same with automation. Since our filesystem is already mounted, we first need to umount (unmount) it:

[root@rhel8 ~]# umount /mnt/my_encrypted_backup [root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup -v luksClose mybackup Command successful.

Let’s try opening the encrypted partition via the command line using the file as a key:

[root@rhel8 ~]# cryptsetup -v luksOpen /dev/vdb1 mybackup --key-file=/etc/luks-keys/mybackup_key Key slot 1 unlocked. Command successful.

Next, we need to configure /etc/crypttab and /etc/fstab to mount the disk on boot. We first need the UUID for /dev/vdb1 (not /dev/mapper/mybackup ), which can be retrieved as follows:

[root@rhel8 ~]# blkid /dev/vdb1 /dev/vdb1: UUID="46f89586-f802-44f1-aded-f80b16821189" TYPE="crypto_LUKS" PARTUUID="f92dbe33-01"

Now enter the following line in /etc/crypttab so we can automatically open our encrypted filesystem:

mybackup UUID=46f89586-f802-44f1-aded-f80b16821189 /etc/luks-keys/mybackup_key luks

With this much done, we can now configure /etc/fstab . Append the following line (in bold) to this file:

[root@rhel8 ~]# vi /_etc_/fstab # # /etc/fstab # Created by anaconda on Thu Aug 8 06:21:57 2019 # # Accessible filesystems, by reference, are maintained under '/dev/disk/'. # See man pages fstab(5), findfs(8), mount(8) and/or blkid(8) for more info. # # After editing this file, run 'systemctl daemon-reload' to update systemd # units generated from this file. # /dev/mapper/rhel-root / xfs defaults 0 0 [...] **/dev/mapper/mybackup /mnt/my_encrypted_backup xfs defaults 0 0**

And, finally, we can test to see if automount works without rebooting the machine, using mount -a :

[root@rhel8 ~]# mount -av / : ignored /boot : already mounted swap : ignored /mnt/my_encrypted_backup : successfully mounted

In this case, /mnt/my_encrypted_backup was successfully mounted. Now, reboot the system and make sure the automount works on reboot as well.

Final thoughts