Create an FTP-based YUM/DNF repository on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Software repositories are usually used over the internet and can be accessed by multiple users worldwide. However, you can create your own local repository on your local server and use it as a single user, or allow access to other machines on your LAN using an HTTP web server or FTP.

The advantage of creating a local repository is that you don’t require an internet connection to

install software packages or updates. Another benefit is, of course, the download speed. Since the packages are downloaded via a local network, the updates perform quickly.

Yellowdog Updater, Modified (YUM) or Dandified YUM (DNF) are software package managers that manage the RPM-based Linux distributions. With YUM or DNF, you can install and update groups of computers without having to manually update each one using RPM.

In this article, I will explain how to set up a local YUM/DNF repository on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 using the installation DVD or ISO file. I will also show you how to find and install software packages on client RHEL 8 machines using the Very Secure FTP Daemon ( vsftpd ) server. For Apache web server instructions, see Create your own Apache-based YUM/DNF repository on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.

Prerequisites

You will need to set up two machines with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 systems, one local repo server, and one client machine that will use the local repository from the local server. For example:

Local Repository Server: RHEL 8 [10.0.0.10]

Local Client Machine: RHEL 8 [10.0.0.11]

RHEL 8 installation DVD

vsftpd FTP server

Create your repository

Creating your repository involves a number of steps.

Step 1: Mount the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 media

First, mount the local media (the DVD, USB stick, etc.) that contains Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Use the installation DVD:

$ sudo mount /dev/cdrom /mnt mount: /mnt: WARNING: device write-protected, mounted read-only.

Or mount the ISO image:

$ sudo mount -o loop rhel-8.0-x86_64-dvd.iso /mnt

[Want to try out Red Hat Enterprise Linux? Download it now for free.]

Step 2: Create a local YUM repository from the mounted media

Move the existing repo files located in /etc/yum.repos.d :

$ sudo mv /etc/yum.repos.d/*.repo /tmp/

From this point, it is better if you continue as the root user. Switch to superuser with su command.

Next, create a directory for the repo:

# mkdir /local_repo

Use this directory with vsftpd for serving files over the LAN.

Create the new local repository’s configuration file local-dvdrom.repo under the /etc/yum.repos.d directory:

# touch /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo # chmod u+rw,g+r,o+r /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo

Step 3: Copy media content to the local directory

Copy the ISO files locally under the /local_repo directory:

# cd /mnt # tar cvf - . | (cd /local_repo/; tar xvf -)

Wait until the files are copied, then verify the files were copied using:

# ls -l /local_repo/ total 56 dr-xr-xr-x. 4 root root 38 Apr 4 2019 AppStream dr-xr-xr-x. 4 root root 38 Apr 4 2019 BaseOS dr-xr-xr-x. 3 root root 18 Apr 4 2019 EFI -r--r--r--. 1 root root 8266 Mar 1 2019 EULA -r--r--r--. 1 root root 1455 Apr 4 2019 extra_files.json -r--r--r--. 1 root root 18092 Mar 1 2019 GPL dr-xr-xr-x. 3 root root 76 Apr 4 2019 images dr-xr-xr-x. 2 root root 256 Apr 4 2019 isolinux -r--r--r--. 1 root root 103 Apr 4 2019 media.repo -r--r--r--. 1 root root 1669 Mar 1 2019 RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-beta -r--r--r--. 1 root root 5134 Mar 1 2019 RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release -r--r--r--. 1 root root 1796 Apr 4 2019 TRANS.TBL

Step 4: Configure the local YUM/DNF repository

Edit the repo configuration file you created earlier:

# vim /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo

Paste this configuration into it:

[LocalRepo_BaseOS] name=LocalRepo_BaseOS metadata_expire=-1 enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 baseurl=file:///local_repo/BaseOS/ gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release [LocalRepo_AppStream] name=LocalRepo_AppStream metadata_expire=-1 enabled=1 gpgcheck=1 baseurl=file:///local_repo/AppStream/ gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release

Install the required packages for creating, configuring and managing the local repository:

# yum repolist Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. LocalRepo_AppStream 94 MB/s | 5.3 MB 00:00 LocalRepo_BaseOS 97 MB/s | 2.2 MB 00:00 repo id repo name status LocalRepo_AppStream LocalRepo_AppStream 4,672 LocalRepo_BaseOS LocalRepo_BaseOS 1,658 # yum install createrepo yum-utils Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. Last metadata expiration check: 0:02:33 ago on Sat 05 Oct 2019 09:52:46 PM UTC. Package dnf-utils-4.0.2.2-3.el8.noarch is already installed. Dependencies resolved. ================================================================================ Package Arch Version Repository Size ================================================================================ Installing: createrepo_c x86_64 0.11.0-1.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 76 k Installing dependencies: createrepo_c-libs x86_64 0.11.0-1.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 101 k drpm x86_64 0.3.0-14.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 71 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================ Install 3 Packages Total size: 249 k Installed size: 556 k Is this ok [y/N]: y Downloading Packages: Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64 1/3 Installing : createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 2/3 Installing : createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 3/3 Running scriptlet: createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 3/3 Verifying : createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 1/3 Verifying : createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 2/3 Verifying : drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64 3/3 Installed products updated. Installed: createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64 Complete!

Finally, run the createrepo command:

# createrepo /local_repo/ Directory walk started Directory walk done - 6647 packages Temporary output repo path: /local_repo/.repodata/ Preparing sqlite DBs Pool started (with 5 workers) Pool finished

Step 5: Test and verify your local repository

In this step, you clean up the temporary repository files and verify that the local repository is enabled:

# yum clean all Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. 12 files removed # yum repolist Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. LocalRepo_AppStream 120 MB/s | 5.3 MB 00:00 LocalRepo_BaseOS 103 MB/s | 2.2 MB 00:00 repo id repo name status LocalRepo_AppStream LocalRepo_AppStream 4,672 LocalRepo_BaseOS LocalRepo_BaseOS 1,658

Verify that the local repository was created:

# ls /local_repo/repodata/ 26617821a5263fb13c7a49cc5e2d0b979b926eb17b9b4ed0b7df624e04c272f2-other.sqlite.bz2 5626e6dd41648dc6395def6889f4cc0e7f1006bb7d7eca748c9abd4c67fa5b9b-other.xml.gz 6290a72e46a90f98896c14f7664440de10c798d158ce0afe5f15a9f3896b7824-primary.xml.gz a5c265589796231ed91b8b25a0473d05915bf62496495a004d321d042b26360c-filelists.sqlite.bz2 c8b51f43bdaa4f14cd5b083851cef1068e9284fa6557eb4552ba2ae22e7f72d5-primary.sqlite.bz2 ed21f77d28e263df02739a4bd55eb7247ffd0531c871bfe677d4b205dbffd5e8-filelists.xml.gz repomd.xml

You can see that the local repository generated files, so everything is ok at this point.

If you read the above command output carefully, you are getting the warning message, This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register . If you want to suppress or prevent this message while running the dnf or yum command then edit the file /etc/yum/pluginconf.d/subscription-manager.conf :

# vim /etc/yum/pluginconf.d/subscription-manager.conf

and change the parameter enabled=1 to enabled=0 :

[main] enabled=0

Set up your FTP server

As I mentioned before, this article covers setting up your own repository using an FTP server (in this case, vsftpd ). I'll walk you through installing and configuring vsftpd to serve your repo.

Install vsftpd

To set up your FTP server to handle your rep, first install vsftpd :

# yum install vsftpd Last metadata expiration check: 0:45:11 ago on Sun 06 Oct 2019 01:35:13 PM UTC. Dependencies resolved. ========================================================================================= Package Arch Version Repository Size ========================================================================================= Installing: vsftpd x86_64 3.0.3-28.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 180 k Transaction Summary ========================================================================================= Install 1 Package Total size: 180 k Installed size: 356 k Is this ok [y/N]: y

Configure vsftpd to auto-start at boot

Once vsftpd is installed, start and enable the service to auto-start at boot and verify its status using the following commands:

# systemctl start vsftpd # systemctl enable vsftpd Created symlink /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/vsftpd.service → /usr/lib/systemd/system/vsftpd.service. # systemctl status nginx ● vsftpd.service - Vsftpd ftp daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/vsftpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-10-06 10:15:47 UTC; 22s ago Main PID: 18330 (vsftpd) Tasks: 1 (limit: 2348) Memory: 7.6M CGroup: /system.slice/vsftpd.service └─18330 /usr/sbin/vsftpd /etc/vsftpd/vsftpd.conf Oct 06 10:15:47 server systemd[1]: Starting Vsftpd ftp daemon... Oct 06 10:15:47 server vsftpd[3593]: Started Vsftpd ftp daemon.

Configure the firewall

Next, you must configure the firewall so that vsftpd can be reached:

# firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=21/tcp success # firewall-cmd --reload success

Verify that vsftpd is up and running

You can now verify that your FTP server is up and running by using an FTP client to connect to localhost . For example:

$ ftp localhost Trying ::1... Connected to localhost (::1). 220 (vsFTPd 3.0.3) Name (localhost:bb): bb 331 Please specify the password. Password: 230 Login successful. Remote system type is UNIX. Using binary mode to transfer files. ftp> ls 229 Entering Extended Passive Mode (|||50522|) 150 Here comes the directory listing. drwxrwxr-x 3 1001 1001 4096 Aug 07 04:46 Documents -rw-rw-r-- 1 1001 1001 4 Aug 07 04:46 example.txt -rw-rw-r-- 1 1001 1001 20 Aug 07 17:45 test.txt 226 Directory send OK. ftp> quit 221 Goodbye. $

Configure vsftpd

To configure vsftpd , open the configuration file:

# vim /etc/vsftpd/vsftpd.conf

When opened, change the following:

anonymous_enable=YES # # Uncomment this to allow local users to log in. # When SELinux is enforcing check for SE bool ftp_home_dir local_enable=YES # # Uncomment this to enable any form of FTP write command. write_enable=NO

Add the following line anywhere in the configuration file:

local_root=/local_repo

Test and clean up

Finally, restart and test the vsftpd service:

# systemctl restart vsftpd # systemctl status vsftpd ● vsftpd.service - Vsftpd ftp daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/vsftpd.service; disabled; vendor preset: disa> Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-10-06 14:31:30 UTC; 7s ago Process: 6514 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/vsftpd /etc/vsftpd/vsftpd.conf (code=exited, status=> Main PID: 6515 (vsftpd) Tasks: 1 (limit: 11528) Memory: 644.0K CGroup: /system.slice/vsftpd.service └─6515 /usr/sbin/vsftpd /etc/vsftpd/vsftpd.conf Oct 06 14:31:30 server systemd[1]: Starting Vsftpd ftp daemon... Oct 06 14:31:30 server systemd[1]: Started Vsftpd ftp daemon.

Change permissions and set SELinux

Continue the security configuration by changing the permissions on the local_repo directory and configuring SELinux. To change the permissions:

# setfacl -R -m u:root:rwx /local_repo/

Then, check if SELinux is enforcing:

# getenforce Enforcing

If it is Enforcing , type:

# chcon -Rt public_content_t /local_repo/

Set up the client

Now, to configure the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 client machine’s repository.

Add the repos

On the client machine, add the local repos from the server to the client’s YUM configuration:

$ sudo vim /etc/yum.repos.d/local-rhel8.repo

Then paste the following configuration (be sure to change the server IP address according to your setup):

[LocalServerRepo] name=LocalServerRepo enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 baseurl=ftp://10.0.0.10/

Test the repo

Test the LocalServerRepo by installing a package. For example:

$ yum repolist Not root, Subscription Management repositories not updated LocalServerRepo 112 MB/s | 7.2 MB 00:00 Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:02 ago on Sun 06 Oct 2019 01:04:21 PM UTC. repo id repo name status LocalServerRepo LocalServerRepo 6,647 $ sudo yum install nano Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. LocalServerRepo 103 MB/s | 7.2 MB 00:00 Last metadata expiration check: 0:00:02 ago on Sun 06 Oct 2019 01:07:33 PM UTC. Dependencies resolved. ================================================================================ Package Arch Version Repository Size ================================================================================ Installing: nano x86_64 2.9.8-1.el8 LocalServerRepo 580 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================ Install 1 Package Total download size: 580 k Installed size: 2.2 M Is this ok [y/N]: y Downloading Packages: nano-2.9.8-1.el8.x86_64.rpm 19 MB/s | 580 kB 00:00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 17 MB/s | 580 kB 00:00 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : nano-2.9.8-1.el8.x86_64 1/1 Running scriptlet: nano-2.9.8-1.el8.x86_64 1/1 Verifying : nano-2.9.8-1.el8.x86_64 1/1 Installed products updated. Installed: nano-2.9.8-1.el8.x86_64 Complete!

That’s all! You now have an FTP-based local YUM/DNF repository in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, using the installation DVD or ISO file.