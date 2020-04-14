An introduction to Cockpit, a browser-based administration tool for Linux

Cockpit is a server administration tool sponsored by Red Hat, focused on providing a modern-looking and user-friendly interface to manage and administer servers. Fedora 21 included Cockpit by default, and since then, it has continued to grow and mature. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 included Cockpit in the optional and extras repositories, and it’s included in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 by default.

Cockpit is not the first of its class (many old-time system administrators may remember Webmin), but the alternatives are usually clunky, bloated, and their underlying APIs may be a security risk. That’s where Cockpit is different and shines. With Cockpit , unnecessary services or APIs don’t get in the way of doing things.

Cockpit features

Here are some of the more important features of Cockpit :

Graphical and interface designers are involved in the project.

is modular and can be extended by installing extra modules. You can even develop modules of your own. It can support multiple servers from a single dashboard.

has no special privileges and doesn’t run as root. It creates a session as the logged in user and has the same permissions as that user. So, to perform administrative tasks, the user needs permission to use or to escalate privileges. It’s free!

Installing Cockpit

Cockpit is available and supported in most major distributions.

To install in Fedora/CentOS 8/RHEL 8, execute:

sudo dnf install cockpit

To install in Ubuntu/Debian 10, execute the following command:

sudo apt install cockpit

To enable the socket, execute the following command:

sudo systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket

To open the firewall ports (if needed), execute the following commands:

sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=cockpit --permanent sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Cockpit modules

As mentioned before, Cockpit can be extended using existing plugins or by writing your own. Cockpit offers the Starter Kit to use as a starting point to develop your own modules.

Multiple computers or servers can be managed from a single Cockpit instance by installing cockpit-dashboard . To manage containers using Podman , you can use cockpit-podman . With cockpit-machines , you can manage virtual machines using libvirt . This plugin allows users to create, delete, or update storage pools and networks, modify virtual machines, and gain access to a console viewer. This module deprecates the famous virt-manager tool. Using cockpit-networkmanager allows you to configure network interfaces, create bonds, bridges, VLANs, firewall rules, and more. Cockpit-packagekit can install, remove, or update packages.

Cockpit can manage a system’s storage devices, including creating and formatting partitions, managing LVM volumes, and connecting to iSCSI targets, by using cockpit-storaged .

To install any of these modules on your system, run the following commands using the name of the module above.

Fedora/CentOS 8/RHEL 8:

sudo dnf install cockpit-dashboard cockpit-podman cockpit-machines cockpit-networkmanager cockpit-packagekit cockpit-storaged

Ubuntu/Debian 10:

sudo apt install cockpit-dashboard cockpit-podman cockpit-machines cockpit-networkmanager cockpit-packagekit cockpit-storaged

Restart Cockpit :

systemctl restart cockpit.socket

Navigating Cockpit

To access Cockpit, point the web browser to your computer or server IP on the port 9090 : https://Computer IP:9090 .

The Cockpit management interface uses selectable blocks for each configuration category.

Managing multiple servers

Multiple servers can be managed from a single Cockpit instance. To do so, click on Dashboard on the left pane.

On the Servers block, click on the Add button.

Cockpit tries to use the same credentials used to login to the current session. If not, it prompts for them.

The Dashboard also shows unified graphs for CPU, Memory, Network, and Disk I/O.

Create VMs with Cockpit

Navigate to Host -> Virtual Machines

To create a new storage pool, click Storage Pool -> Create Storage Pool

To create a new libvirt network, click Networks -> Create Virtual Network

To create a new virtual machine, click on Create VM.

The Installation Type field allows users to install a Linux distribution from the Internet, use a local install media like an ISO, or use PXE to boot the virtual machine.

For this feature to work, a network and storage pool called default should exist.

To create a virtual machine from an existing virtual disk image, use the Import VM button. It is similar to Create VM.

Managing storage devices

Navigate to Host -> Storage

The screen is divided into blocks. The first one shows a graph that shows the overall Read and Write performance of the storage.

block shows volume groups, DM RAID, and VDO groups. To create a logical volume, select the Volume Group under Devices, and click on . The iSCSI Target block allows users to connect or disconnect from iSCSI targets. LUNs appear under Drives.

Managing network devices

Navigate to Host -> Networking.

Existing network interfaces can be modified under the Interfaces block. To create a VLAN interface, click on Add VLAN. Likewise, to create a bridge, click on Add Bridge. To create a bonded NIC, click on Add Bond.

To create firewall rules, click on the Active Zone in the Firewall block.

Conclusion

Cockpit is a powerful and lightweight tool that can help users to configure their systems faster. It is not meant to replace configuration management tools like Ansible , but it helps to simplify trivial tasks. It doesn’t get in the way, break configuration files, impose any opinion, and it has security in mind.

Also, cockpit-machines will replace virt-manager in future releases, and getting familiar will be necessary.

