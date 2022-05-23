10 tutorials to teach you something new about Java

When Java was developed in 1995, its goal was to be a single language for unified software delivery. Write your code once, and run it on any computer. It was a lofty goal then, and for many languages, it's a goal that remains elusive even today. Java has managed, in its 27-year lifespan, to achieve its stated goal. It drives applications on desktops, servers, and the cloud, and it's the foundation of the Android operating system.

Java can be almost anything you need it to be. It can run local applications, be a platform for mobile, or create the components of a serverless architecture and the building blocks of microservices. As long as your target platform has a Java runtime environment, then the code you've written is all you need. Few programming languages deliver such a seamless experience.

Java also benefits from being a familiar language. Even for developers who don't know Java, the language shares much with C++ and C#, making it a comfortable environment to adapt to. Whether you're new to Java, maintaining a Java application server, or an experienced Java user, here are 10 articles to help you discover something new about one of the great platforms of modern computing.

Install Java manually on Linux

Many Linux users install Java through their package manager, but manual installation provides the highest level of control over the Java runtime environment. In Install Java manually on Linux, Alan Formy-Duval shows you how to do it.

Beautify Java applications with themes

Swing, Java's default graphical user interface (GUI) toolkit, looks and feels a little outdated. But thanks to Java theming libraries, programming in Java doesn't have to result in ugly applications. In How to beautify your Java applications, Seth Kenlon demonstrates the code you can use to import and use alternate themes in your Java apps.

Find vulnerabilities in Java code

Open source helps you write software faster because you can build upon other people's work. However, you have to check that the code you're reusing doesn't have vulnerabilities that can put your application at risk. In How to find third-party vulnerabilities in your Java code, Jose Vicente Nunez describes four ways to check your Java projects for vulnerable dependencies.

Learn about JVM parameters

The Java Virtual Machine (JVM) processes code in the background, so most people aren't even aware of it. However, understanding the JVM and its parameters can help you diagnose failures and improve the performance of a Java application. A guide to JVM parameters for Java developers by Jayashree Huttanagoudar is a tutorial about all the standard (and some non-standard) options JVM makes available to users and developers.

Get started with JBoss

JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) includes everything you need to build, run, deploy, and manage enterprise-level Java applications in different server environments. Learn how to set up JBoss EAP and use it to build, run, deploy, and manage enterprise Java applications in Getting started with JBoss by Ashish Bharadwaj Madabhushana.

Use Quarkus to develop applications on the cloud

Quarkus is a cloud-native, (Linux) container-first framework for writing Java applications. What that means in practice is that you get the performance needed to create high-speed applications using your existing Java coding skills. In 7 guides for developing applications on the cloud with Quarkus, Daniel Oh shares seven resources that teach you how to optimize Java applications for the cloud with Quarkus. And if you want a deeper dive into Quarkus, download Daniel's eBook A guide to Java serverless functions.

Use jps to check Java processes

With many processes running on a system, it's useful to have a quick way to identify only the Java processes. In Check Java processes on Linux with the jps command, Alan Formy-Duval shows you how to do that with the jps command.

Get hands-on with Java in containers

If you're ready to get hands on with Java in containers and on the cloud, Red Hat's Developer sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift is a great place to start. It gives you a set of use-case-based activities that show you how to deploy a Java application on Kubernetes in minutes.

Get tips for developing Java microservices

In 6 design tips for Java microservices development, and a companion Red Hat Summit talk, Jim Tyrrell delivers a concrete list of 10 Quarkus-focused things that'll make your application development and architecture simpler and better.

Learn what's new in Java 18

Learn about some of the new features in the latest version of Java, released in March 2022, in What's new for developers in Java 18 by Syed Shaaf.

Get started

Even at 27 years old, Java always gives you something new to learn and do. Check out these articles and start accelerating your learning journey.