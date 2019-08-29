Register Red Hat Enterprise Linux and attach a subscription with Ansible

[Want to try out Red Hat Enterprise Linux? Download it now for free.]
An early step in our deployment process for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems involves registering the system and attaching an appropriate subscription. To automate these two steps, I’m using an Ansible role, which I’d like to share with you.
My environment
In my environment, RHEL runs mainly within different virtualization clusters, and occasionally on dedicated servers (bare metal). We use the following subscriptions for development and production:
- Red Hat Developer Subscription
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server, Standard (physical or virtual nodes)
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Virtual Datacenters, Standard
The
register-rhel-subscription role
My role is minimalistic and has the following structure:
# tree roles/register-rhel-subscription
roles/register-rhel-subscription
|-- defaults
| `-- main.yml
|-- tasks
| `-- main.yml
tasks/main.yml
The Ansible module
redhat_subscription manages a system’s registration and subscription with the
subscription-manager command. Start by creating your activation key in the Customer Portal. This key enables registration without the need to input the username and password.
Assign this key to the parameter
activationkey, like so:
activationkey: "{{ org_activationkey }}"
In the above code, the content of the variable
org_activationkey is passed to the parameter. How and where this variable is defined will be explained in the next section.
You also need to add your organization’s ID into
org_id. You can find this information with the following:
sudo subscription-manager identity
Then, declares the desired target state through:
state: present
In this case, the system should be registered and a subscription attached. If you change this parameter to
state: absent, the system will be unregistered accordingly.
Here is what the code looks like when it’s all put together:
---
# tasks file for register-rhel-subscription
# Register System and add Subcription
- name: Register system and add subscription
redhat_subscription:
activationkey: "{{ org_activationkey }}"
org_id: 1234567
state: present
defaults/main.yml
In this file, we define the default value for the variable
org_activationkey:
---
# defaults file for register-rhel-subscription
org_activationkey: "my-datacenter-sub"
The value specified in this file can be overwritten in, for example,
host_vars and
group_vars (see Using Variables). You can use the group memberships in the Ansible inventory to control which subscription is assigned to a host or to a group of hosts.
Example playbook
With the steps above completed, you can now add the
register-rhel-subscription role to your playbook:
---
- hosts: all
tasks:
- name: Group by OS
group_by:
key=os_{{ ansible_distribution }}
changed_when: False
- hosts: os_RedHat
roles: - register-rhel-subscription
Conclusion
So far this solution makes a robust impression, and writing this text took much longer than the actual task. This is a small and simple example of how Ansible could make your Sysadmin Day somewhat easier.