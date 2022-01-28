Red Hat logo

Top tech conferences for sysadmins in 2022
With so many great tech conferences to choose from, what is your must-attend event this year?

Posted: January 28, 2022 by Tyler Carrigan (Red Hat)

What is your #1 conference to attend in 2022?

In the pre-pandemic past, time and budget often limited which industry events people could attend. While time will always be a factor, the shift towards virtual gatherings has made that commitment much easier for many people. Pair a more flexible schedule with reduced costs for travel and tickets, and you have the most accessible industry landscape in history.

Sysadmins are known as "jack-of-all-trades" technologists who need broad and deep knowledge to do their jobs well. But this makes it hard for them to choose which conferences—many aimed at specific tech audiences—to attend. 

Like everything in life, it comes down to your priorities. Want to focus on your automation skills this year? AnsibleFest it is. Want to bridge the gap between sysadmins and developers? Try DevConf or All Things Open (which, in my experience, leans towards developers). What about container technology? Well, there's Kubecon for that...

You see my point. There are a lot of events to choose from. So it raises the question, what is your number one must-attend tech event for 2022?

