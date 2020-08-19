Troubleshoot your network with tcpdump

If there were one network utility that I wish had been demystified for me as a support engineer, it is the tcpdump tool. I can't count the number of times that I ran into a situation where I needed to use it for troubleshooting but didn't fully understand it or what options I needed to know. Today, I take a deep dive into the tcpdump tool—what it is used for and what you need to know. I also walk you through a mock-up of a situation I found myself in previously. Let's jump into it.

What is tcpdump?

The tcpdump tool was developed in the late 1980s and has been a network troubleshooting staple since that time. It is distributed under a BSD license and is free to download and use. It works on most *nix operating systems and has a ported version for Windows. At the most basic level, tcpdump is a packet capture tool used to troubleshoot network connectivity issues. It is probably most closely compared to Wireshark. However, it is far lighter and is command-line only (no GUI available to my knowledge).

Installation

Before we begin poking around with the command, let's take a look at installing it. It usually ships with most modern Linux OSs so you probably already have it. You can verify this by running which tcpdump . If it isn't installed, don't worry—installation is simple. Run the following command:

$ sudo yum install -y tcpdump

Basic usage

Now that we have the tool ready for use, let's look at the most basic functions. To start capturing packets across an interface, we need to see the network interfaces available for capture. To do this, we use:

$ sudo tcpdump -D

Here is a sample from my Red Hat Enterprise Linux machine:

[tcarrigan@server ~]$ sudo tcpdump -D [sudo] password for tcarrigan: 1.enp0s3 [Up, Running] 2.enp0s8 [Up, Running] 3.lo [Up, Running, Loopback] 4.any (Pseudo-device that captures on all interfaces) [Up, Running] 5.virbr0 [Up] 6.bluetooth-monitor (Bluetooth Linux Monitor) [none] 7.nflog (Linux netfilter log (NFLOG) interface) [none] 8.nfqueue (Linux netfilter queue (NFQUEUE) interface) [none] 9.usbmon0 (All USB buses) [none] 10.usbmon1 (USB bus number 1) 11.virbr0-nic [none]

This command is extremely useful in enterprise environments where specific interfaces are used to move particular types of data. We look at this situation a bit closer in the later parts of this article. Now, let's capture some packets so that we can see the output and what information we are gathering here.

For a basic capture, use the following:

[root@server ~]# tcpdump -i any tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on any, link-type LINUX_SLL (Linux cooked), capture size 262144 bytes 18:42:10.914742 IP server.example.com.55018 > 216.126.233.109.ntp: NTPv4, Client, length 48 18:42:10.915759 IP server.example.com.59656 > router.charter.net.domain: 1974+ PTR? 109.233.126.216.in-addr.arpa. (46) 18:42:10.959920 IP router.charter.net.domain > server.example.com.59656: 1974 ServFail 0/0/0 (46) 18:42:10.960089 IP server.example.com.42825 > router.charter.net.domain: 1974+ PTR? 109.233.126.216.in-addr.arpa. (46) *** Shortened output *** ^C 17 packets captured 18 packets received by filter 1 packet dropped by kernel

Here, we use the -i flag to indicate the interface, any , in this case that we want to listen on. Note that tcpdump continues to capture packets until an interrupt signal is given via Ctrl+C. The other option you can use is the -c flag to limit the number of packets captured. This limit is honestly one of the best ways to use the command in my opinion, because much of the time you are trying to figure out connectivity (which can be diagnosed rather quickly).

[root@server ~]# tcpdump -i any -c 3 tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on any, link-type LINUX_SLL (Linux cooked), capture size 262144 bytes 18:51:54.509439 IP server.example.com.58249 > 216.126.233.109.ntp: NTPv4, Client, length 48 18:51:54.510413 IP server.example.com.46277 > router.charter.net.domain: 9710+ PTR? 109.233.126.216.in-addr.arpa. (46) 18:51:54.570112 IP 216.126.233.109.ntp > server.example.com.58249: NTPv4, Server, length 48 3 packets captured 10 packets received by filter 1 packet dropped by kernel

I have another quick tip for troubleshooting with tcpdump . By default, it resolves IP addresses and port numbers into names (see above). In large environments where naming schemes are a bit tricky, you can disable this resolution to get IP addresses and port numbers. From a technical troubleshooting perspective, I find this far less confusing. It also makes searching through the output of your capture a bit easier. We use the -nn flag to disable name and port resolution:

[root@server ~]# tcpdump -i any -c3 -nn tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on any, link-type LINUX_SLL (Linux cooked), capture size 262144 bytes 19:56:12.804327 IP 10.0.3.15.41153 > 64.79.100.196.123: NTPv4, Client, length 48 19:56:12.867789 IP 64.79.100.196.123 > 10.0.3.15.41153: NTPv4, Server, length 48 19:56:13.739885 IP 10.0.3.15.50968 > 216.126.233.109.123: NTPv4, Client, length 48 3 packets captured 3 packets received by filter 0 packets dropped by kernel

Other useful filters

To filter by IP address:

$ sudo tcpdump host x.x.x.x

To filter by interface:

$ sudo tcpdump eth0

To filter by source:

$ sudo tcpdump src x.x.x.x

To filter by destination:

$ sudo tcpdump dst x.x.x.x

To filter by protocol:

$ sudo tcpdump icmp

There are a vast number of options and filters to really hone your captures down to only the most useful traffic. If you need more info, check out the man page or other online sources.

Practical application

As I stated earlier, during my time as a Support Engineer, I spent a considerable amount of time troubleshooting data replication from production to disaster recovery environments. A customer would often have a designated replication interface set up to send traffic from their production server over to a replication target server. Let's walk through what that looks like at a basic level and use tcpdump to verify traffic from our source interface to the destination.

Pre-requisite conditions

Source server - 172.25.1.5

Destination server - 172.25.1.4

Replication interface - enp0s8

In theory, when we start a data replication job, we should see traffic flow from 172.25.1.5 to 172.25.1.4.

I started a quick "replication" ( ping ) job in the background on the source server. Next, we run tcpdump on the source and destination servers to see if we are receiving the traffic.

From the source:

[root@server ~]# tcpdump -i enp0s8 -nn tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on enp0s8, link-type EN10MB (Ethernet), capture size 262144 bytes 23:17:55.347648 ARP, Request who-has 172.25.1.4 tell 172.25.1.5, length 28 23:17:56.378194 ARP, Request who-has 172.25.1.4 tell 172.25.1.5, length 28 23:17:57.398294 ARP, Request who-has 172.25.1.4 tell 172.25.1.5, length 28 23:17:58.422946 ARP, Request who-has 172.25.1.4 tell 172.25.1.5, length 28 23:17:59.448412 ARP, Request who-has 172.25.1.4 tell 172.25.1.5, length 28 ^C 5 packets captured 5 packets received by filter 0 packets dropped by kernel

You can see the above traffic is only a request—we are not getting a response from the target. In a real scenario, this would indicate an issue on the destination, as we can clearly see the traffic being sent over the source interface.

After I turned the destination interface back on...

Here are the traffic captures from the source and the destination after the issue was identified and resolved.

Source:

[root@server ~]# tcpdump -i enp0s8 -c3 -nn tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on enp0s8, link-type EN10MB (Ethernet), capture size 262144 bytes 23:22:04.694919 IP 172.25.1.5 > 172.25.1.4: ICMP echo request, id 7168, seq 911, length 64 23:22:04.695346 IP 172.25.1.4 > 172.25.1.5: ICMP echo reply, id 7168, seq 911, length 64 23:22:05.724968 IP 172.25.1.5 > 172.25.1.4: ICMP echo request, id 7168, seq 912, length 64 3 packets captured 3 packets received by filter 0 packets dropped by kernel

Destination:

[root@client ~]# tcpdump -i enp0s8 -c3 -nn dropped privs to tcpdump tcpdump: verbose output suppressed, use -v or -vv for full protocol decode listening on enp0s8, link-type EN10MB (Ethernet), capture size 262144 bytes 23:22:13.916519 IP 172.25.1.5 > 172.25.1.4: ICMP echo request, id 7168, seq 920, length 64 23:22:13.916569 IP 172.25.1.4 > 172.25.1.5: ICMP echo reply, id 7168, seq 920, length 64 23:22:14.935720 IP 172.25.1.5 > 172.25.1.4: ICMP echo request, id 7168, seq 921, length 64 3 packets captured 4 packets received by filter 0 packets dropped by kernel

A closer look at the output shows that the traffic is sent from the source server to the target server successfully.

Summary

We learned the what and why of tcpdump today, as well as options to know. We even took a look at a real-world use case. Obviously, there are other considerations in a live environment. Everything from interfaces being down (like in this example) to bad passwords over the wire can cause failures. Only experience teaches you these lessons, but at least now you know how to get started in identifying an issue. My next article explores filter options a bit further, how to output your captures to a file, and use grep to find the needle in your haystack. Be sure to keep an eye out for that.

For more detailed information about using tcpdump, check out this introduction to using tcpdump at the Linux command line on Opensource.com, and see see the official documentation in the Red Hat Customer Portal for a better understanding of tcpdump inside of a Red Hat Enterprise Linux environment.

