Setting up a webserver to use HTTPS

This article discusses and demonstrates the steps to install and configure an httpd service to serve content over HTTPS. The purpose of using HTTPS rather than basic HTTP is that the content is encrypted while it's in transit. This means that if somebody captures the traffic between your system and the webserver, they won't be able to see what was being sent. If you were accessing a basic HTTP server, they could see the content.

The prerequisites

To begin, the environment we'll use is a basic Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 virtual machine. Make sure the system is registered to either a Red Hat Satellite or to the Red Hat Customer Portal. For assistance with that, please see the Registration Assistant.

After the system is registered and the correct subscriptions are attached, install httpd and mod_ssl :

[root@webserver ~]# dnf install httpd mod_ssl ### Output truncated ### Installed: apr-1.6.3-9.el8.x86_64 apr-util-1.6.1-6.el8.x86_64 apr-util-bdb-1.6.1-6.el8.x86_64 apr-util-openssl-1.6.1-6.el8.x86_64 httpd-2.4.37-21.module+el8.2.0+5008+cca404a3.x86_64 httpd-filesystem-2.4.37-21.module+el8.2.0+5008+cca404a3.noarch httpd-tools-2.4.37-21.module+el8.2.0+5008+cca404a3.x86_64 mod_http2-1.11.3-3.module+el8.2.0+7758+84b4ca3e.1.x86_64 mod_ssl-1:2.4.37-21.module+el8.2.0+5008+cca404a3.x86_64 redhat-logos-httpd-81.1-1.el8.noarch Complete! [root@webserver ~]#

Generating certificates

After the RPMs are installed, generate certificates from a CA of your choice, if you don’t already have them:

[root@webserver ~]# openssl req -newkey rsa:2048 -nodes -keyout /etc/pki/tls/private/httpd.key -x509 -days 3650 -out /etc/pki/tls/certs/httpd.crt Generating a RSA private key ..............+++++ ..........................................................................+++++ writing new private key to '/etc/pki/tls/private/httpd.key' ----- You are about to be asked to enter information that will be incorporated into your certificate request. What you are about to enter is what is called a Distinguished Name or a DN. There are quite a few fields, but you can leave some blank For some fields, there will be a default value, If you enter '.', the field will be left blank. ----- Country Name (2 letter code) [XX]:US State or Province Name (full name) []:North Carolina Locality Name (eg, city) [Default City]:Holly Springs Organization Name (eg, company) [Default Company Ltd]:Example Co Organizational Unit Name (eg, section) []:Example Unit Common Name (eg, your name or your server's hostname) []:webserver Email Address []:root@localhost [root@webserver ~]#

You can verify the files were created:

[root@webserver ~]# ls -l /etc/pki/tls/private/ /etc/pki/tls/certs/ /etc/pki/tls/certs/: total 4 lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 49 Oct 18 2019 ca-bundle.crt -> /etc/pki/ca-trust/extracted/pem/tls-ca-bundle.pem lrwxrwxrwx. 1 root root 55 Oct 18 2019 ca-bundle.trust.crt -> /etc/pki/ca-trust/extracted/openssl/ca-bundle.trust.crt -rw-r--r--. 1 root root 1489 Oct 1 12:02 httpd.crt /etc/pki/tls/private/: total 4 -rw-------. 1 root root 1704 Oct 1 12:00 httpd.key

Now that the certificates have been generated, you need to create a directory from which your webserver will serve the content. For example:

[root@webserver ~]# mkdir /var/www/https

You can put sample content in the index.html file there:

[root@webserver ~]# echo secure content > /var/www/https/index.html [root@webserver ~]# cat /var/www/https/index.html secure content [root@webserver ~]#

SELinux security

Verify that the correct SELinux context is set:

[root@webserver ~]# ll -Z /var/www total 0 drwxr-xr-x. 2 root root system_u:object_r:httpd_sys_script_exec_t:s0 6 Dec 2 2019 cgi-bin drwxr-xr-x. 2 root root system_u:object_r:httpd_sys_content_t:s0 6 Dec 2 2019 html drwxr-xr-x. 2 root root unconfined_u:object_r:httpd_sys_content_t:s0 6 Oct 1 12:34 https [root@webserver ~]#

Also verify the SELinux context is correct for your index.html file:

[root@webserver ~]# ll -Z /var/www/https/index.html -rw-r--r--. 1 root root unconfined_u:object_r:httpd_sys_content_t:s0 15 Oct 1 15:07 /var/www/https/index.html [root@webserver ~]#

Now that you have the right certificates, the directory has been created, and SELinux is correct, tell httpd to use the keys:

[root@webserver ~]# vi /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf [root@webserver ~]# grep -e httpd.crt -e httpd.key /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf -B1 #SSLCertificateFile /etc/pki/tls/certs/localhost.crt SSLCertificateFile /etc/pki/tls/certs/httpd.crt -- #SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/pki/tls/private/localhost.key SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/pki/tls/private/httpd.key [root@webserver ~]# [root@webserver ~]# grep DocumentRoot /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf DocumentRoot "/var/www/https" #DocumentRoot "/var/www/html" [root@webserver ~]#

Firewall settings

The httpd service has now been configured, but we need to make sure that traffic is allowed through the firewall. We'll enable port 443, and then reload the firewall:

[root@webserver ~]# firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=443/tcp success [root@webserver ~]# firewall-cmd --reload success

Final configuration and testing

Enable the httpd service to start at boot and then restart the httpd service:

[root@webserver ~]# systemctl enable httpd Created symlink /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/httpd.service → /usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service. [root@webserver ~]# systemctl restart httpd [root@webserver ~]# systemctl status httpd ● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2020-10-01 12:35:26 EDT; 1min 30s ago Docs: man:httpd.service(8) Main PID: 33387 (httpd) Status: "Total requests: 1; Idle/Busy workers 100/0;Requests/sec: 0.0112; Bytes served/sec: 40 B/sec" Tasks: 213 (limit: 74790) Memory: 35.6M CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service ├─33387 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─33390 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─33391 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND ├─33392 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND └─33393 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND Oct 01 12:35:26 webserver.example.com systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server... Oct 01 12:35:26 webserver.example.com systemd[1]: Started The Apache HTTP Server. Oct 01 12:35:26 webserver.example.com httpd[33387]: Server configured, listening on: port 443, port 80 [root@webserver ~]#

You can verify that the service is running and listening on port 443 by using netstat :

[root@webserver ~]# netstat -tlpn Active Internet connections (only servers) Proto Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address Foreign Address State PID/Program name tcp 0 0 192.168.124.1:53 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 1505/dnsmasq tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:22 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 1438/sshd tcp 0 0 127.0.0.1:631 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 1904/cupsd tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:111 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 1/systemd tcp6 0 0 :::80 :::* LISTEN 33387/httpd tcp6 0 0 :::22 :::* LISTEN 1438/sshd tcp6 0 0 ::1:631 :::* LISTEN 1904/cupsd tcp6 0 0 :::443 :::* LISTEN 33387/httpd tcp6 0 0 :::111 :::* LISTEN 1/systemd [root@webserver ~]#

At this point, the web service should be correctly working and visible to your clients. To verify that, try using your web browser to get to the site. If you're using a self-signed certificate, you'll need to accept it:

Image

By clicking the lock icon in the address bar and then selecting "View Certificate," you'll see the certificate information that you entered:

Image

You will be able to see the content in the /var/www/https/index.html file being served to you over HTTPS:

Image

Wrap up

This article has shown you how to install and configure an HTTPS server and then verify that the service is working correctly. Additional configurations might include setting up remote logging, enabling PHP, or a configuring database for the website.