How to create documents with Bash scripts

Sometimes you need to generate multi-line documents with complex nested structures, like YAML or HTML, from inside Bash scripts. You can accomplish this by using some special Bash features, like here documents. A "here doc" is a code or text block that can be redirected to a script or interactive program. Essentially, a Bash script becomes a here doc when it redirects to another command, script, or interactive program.

This article explains how to:

Use arrays, dictionaries, and counters

Work with different types of comments

Generate YAML and HTML documents

Send emails with text and attachments

Documenting a script

It's important to comment your scripts, and you can create single-line comments with a # , or you can have multi-line comments by using the combination of : and <<ANYTAG .

For example:

# This is a simple comment : <<COMMENT This is a multi-line comment Very useful for some complex comments COMMENT

This help function for your script is another useful example:

#!/bin/bash SCRIPT=$(/usr/bin/basename $0)|| exit 100 export SCRIPT function help_me { /usr/bin/cat<<EOF $SCRIPT -- A cool script that names and oh wait... ------------------------------------------------------ $SCRIPT --arg1 \$VALUE --arg2 \$VALUE2 EOF help_me } # To use the help function just call help help_me

The multi-line format is pretty useful by itself, especially when documenting complex scripts. However, there is a nice twist to using here documents that you may have seen before:

$ /usr/bin/cat<<EOF>$HOME/test_doc.txt Here is a multi-line document that I want to save. Note how I can use variables inside like HOME=$HOME. EOF

Here's what is written in the file:

$ /usr/bin/cat $HOME/test_doc.txt Here is a multi-line document that I want to save. Note how I can use variables inside like HOME=/home/josevnz.

Now I'll move to something else so that you can apply this knowledge.

Using arrays and dictionaries to generate an Ansible inventory YAML file

Say you have the following CSV file with a list of hosts on each line containing servers or desktops:

# List of hosts, tagged by group macmini2:servers raspberrypi:servers dmaf5:desktops mac-pro-1-1:desktops

You want to convert the list to the following Ansible YAML inventory file:

--- all: children: servers: hosts: macmini2: raspberrypi: vars: description: Linux servers for the Nunez family desktops: hosts: dmaf5: mac-pro-1-1: vars: description: Desktops for the Nunez family

Extra constraints:

Each system type (desktops or servers) will have a different variable called description . Using arrays and associative arrays and counters allows you to satisfy this requirement.

. Using arrays and associative arrays and counters allows you to satisfy this requirement. The script should fail if the user doesn't provide all the correct tags. An incomplete inventory is not acceptable. For this requirement, a simple counter will help.

This script accomplishes the goal:

#!/bin/bash :<<DOC Convert a file in the following format to Ansible YAML: # List of hosts, tagged by group macmini2:servers raspberrypi:servers dmaf5:desktops mac-pro-1-1:desktops DOC SCRIPT="$(/usr/bin/basename "$0")"|| exit 100 function help { /usr/bin/cat<<EOF Example: $SCRIPT $HOME/inventory_file.csv servers desktops EOF } # We could use a complicated if-then-else or a case ... esac # to handle the tag description logic # with an Associate Array is very simple declare -A var_by_tag var_by_tag["desktops"]="Desktops for the Nunez family" var_by_tag["servers"]="Linux servers for the Nunez family" function extract_hosts { tag=$1 host_file=$2 /usr/bin/grep -P ":$tag$" "$host_file"| /usr/bin/cut -f1 -d':' test $? -eq 0 && return 0|| return 1 } # Consume the host file hosts_file=$1 shift 1 if [ -z "$hosts_file" ]; then echo "ERROR: Missing host file!" help exit 100 fi if [ ! -f "$hosts_file" ]; then echo "ERROR: Cannot use provided host file: $hosts_file" help exit 100 fi # Consume the tags if [ -z "$*" ]; then echo "ERROR: You need to provide one or more tags for the script to work!" help exit 100 fi : <<DOC Generate the YAML The most annoying part is to make sure the indentation is correct. YAML depends entirely on proper indentation. The idea is to iterate through the tags and perform the proper actions based on each. DOC for tag in "$@"; do # Quick check for tag description handling. Show the user available tags if that happens if [ -z "${var_by_tag[$tag]}" ]; then echo "ERROR: I don't know how to handle tag=$tag (known tags=${!var_by_tag[*]}). Fix the script!" exit 100 fi done /usr/bin/cat<<YAML --- all: children: YAML # I do want to split by spaces to initialize my array, this is OK: # shellcheck disable=SC2207 for tag in "$@"; do /usr/bin/cat<<YAML $tag: hosts: YAML declare -a hosts=($(extract_hosts "$tag" "$hosts_file"))|| exit 100 host_cnt=0 # Declare your counter for host in "${hosts[@]}"; do /usr/bin/cat<<YAML $host: YAML ((host_cnt+=1)) # This is how you increment a counter done if [ "$host_cnt" -lt 1 ]; then echo "ERROR: Could not find a single host with tag=$tag" exit 100 fi /usr/bin/cat<<YAML vars: description: ${var_by_tag[$tag]} YAML done

Here's what the output looks like:

all: children: servers: hosts: macmini2: raspberrypi: vars: description: Linux servers for the Nunez family desktops: hosts: dmaf5: mac-pro-1-1: vars: description: Desktops for the Nunez family

A better way could be to create a dynamic inventory and let the Ansible playbook use it. To keep the example simple, I did not do that here.

Sending HTML emails with YAML attachments

The last example will show you how to pipe a here document to Mozilla Thunderbird (you can do something similar with /usr/bin/mailx ) to create a message with an HTML document and attachments:

#!/bin/bash :<<HELP Please take a look a the following document so you understand the Thunderbird command line below: http://kb.mozillazine.org/Command_line_arguments_-_Thunderbird HELP declare EMAIL EMAIL=$1 test -n "$EMAIL"|| exit 100 declare ATTACHMENT test -n "$2"|| exit 100 test -f "$2"|| exit 100 ATTACHMENT="$(/usr/bin/realpath "$2")"|| exit 100 declare DATE declare TIME declare USER declare KERNEL_VERSION DATE=$(/usr/bin/date '+%Y%m%d')|| exit 100 TIME=$(/usr/bin/date '+%H:%M:%s')|| exit 100 USER=$(/usr/bin/id --real --user --name)|| exit 100 KERNEL_VERSION=$(/usr/bin/uname -a)|| exit 100 /usr/bin/cat<<EMAIL| /usr/bin/thunderbird -compose "to='$EMAIL',subject='Example of here documents with Bash',message='/dev/stdin',attachment='$ATTACHMENT'" <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> table { font-family: arial, sans-serif; border-collapse: collapse; width: 100%; } td, th { border: 1px solid #dddddd; text-align: left; padding: 8px; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #dddddd; } </style> </head> <body> <h2>Hello,</p> <b>This is a public announcement from $USER:</h2> <table> <tr> <th>Date</th> <th>Time</th> <th>Kernel version</th> </tr> <tr> <td>$DATE</td> <td>$TIME Rovelli</td> <td>$KERNEL_VERSION</td> </tr> </table> </body> </html> EMAIL

Then you can call the mailer script:

$ ./html_mail.sh cooldevops@kodegeek.com hosts.yaml

If things go as expected, Thunderbird will create an email like this:

Image (Jose Vicente Nunez, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Wrapping up

To recap, you've learned how to:

Use more sophisticated data structures like arrays and associative arrays to generate documents

Use counters to keep track of events

Use here documents to create YAML documents, help instructions, HTML, etc.

Send emails with HTML and YAML

Bash is OK for generating small, uncomplicated documents. If you're dealing with large or complex documents, you may be better off using another scripting language like Python or Perl to get the same results with less effort. Also, never underestimate the importance of a real debugger when dealing with complex document creation.