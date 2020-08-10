Moving from docker-compose to Podman pods

It feels like forever since I wrote my Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Beta intro to Podman. In fact, it's been quite a while, and a lot has happened since then. For some time now, I've been planning on moving the Digital Ocean Droplet that hosts my sites from the CentOS 7 Docker platform to the CentOS 8 Podman platform. I would really love to do something more sophisticated, but to be honest, a single host running containers is all I need. So, I set out to move from the Docker Compose world to Podman.

docker-compose alternatives still emerging

I used Docker Compose for one simple reason: I can define my applications in a portable and easy-to-write YAML file, which gives me the ability to group each site with its dependencies. For instance, this site requires a web server running PHP and a database to store its data. Those are two containers, and managing them separately seems silly. Instead, I grouped them in a Docker Compose file. This solution allows me to work with the whole stack when I want to do things like stop services, or pull in updates for the container images I chose to use.

Pods

Well, moving to CentOS 8 meant replacing Docker with Podman. Podman does not have a counterpart to the docker-compose command. Well, it does, sort of. There's a project in the works called podman-compose, which is supposed to do the same basic thing as docker-compose . I wanted to find the "right" solution, though. Honestly, that was not an easy task. You'd think that a Google search for the "Podman counterpart to docker-compose " would get an article about how Podman replaces that functionality with something else. I couldn't find anything, though. What I did find was a reference to pods in Podman. Pods are a way of grouping containers together inside their own namespace, network, and security context. You can even start and stop the whole pod at once. The only thing it doesn't get me is a clean YAML file to define my services.

Note: I found this great example from Red Hat on pods, and it even touches on networking: Podman: Managing pods and containers in a local container runtime.

Podman play

Podman does, however, let you import Kubernetes definitions using the podman play command. Kubernetes definitions are YAML. It sounds like the solution for me. I spent some time trying to learn how to write these things and eventually came across the Kompose tool. Kompose converts docker-compose files into Kubernetes definitions. I thought it was perfect. Except it wasn't. What I needed specifically was a pod definition, and that's not what Kompose gave me. I might have been able to make a pod definition out of what I had, but I had another hunch.

Podman generate

Podman lets you generate Kubernetes definitions from the existing runtime. For example, if you have a running container, you can use podman generate to create a YAML file to define that container. You can also do that with a pod. So, I manually defined one of my WordPress sites in Podman.

Here are a few notes on that process.

Mapping ports

In the Docker world, ports are mapped to containers. That's true in Podman as well—except when you're running inside a pod. See, the pod is like a container of containers. Networking within the pod is more similar to networking within a host OS. Pods reach each other over the local host, and external networking reaches the pod, not the containers directly. When you run containers in a pod, you need to map ports on the pod like you would on the container in Docker or docker-compose . I also found that, although one of the benefits to Podman is the ability to run as a standard user, I had to do all of this as root because of some security problems I ran into when I created the pods. The problems were mainly centered around SELinux. I will likely circle back and try to re-do all of this without superuser privileges.

So, let's create a pod:

[gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman pod create --name my-pod -p 8080:80 850425b9c02dc438a04c278196ef645fc9b8a27070a80d2c1d53aca0f1730502 [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman pod ls POD ID NAME STATUS CREATED # OF CONTAINERS INFRA ID 850425b9c02d my-pod Created 7 seconds ago 1 b525a0511d3e

This command creates a pod with port 8080 mapped to inside port 80. If you then spin up a container listening on port 80, you'd have connectivity.

Create a container in the pod

To create a container in the pod, use podman run , but don't map a port. This makes more sense when you have more than one container to work with, so I'm going to create a database container and then a WordPress container.

[gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman run \ -d --restart=always --pod=my-pod \ -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD="myrootpass" \ -e MYSQL_DATABASE="wp" \ -e MYSQL_USER="wordpress" \ -e MYSQL_PASSWORD="w0rdpr3ss" \ --name=wptest-db mariadb Trying to pull registry.fedoraproject.org/mariadb... manifest unknown: manifest unknown Trying to pull registry.access.redhat.com/mariadb... name unknown: Repo not found Trying to pull registry.centos.org/mariadb... manifest unknown: manifest unknown Trying to pull docker.io/library/mariadb... Getting image source signatures Copying blob 42ed51adaf49 done Copying blob 127c9761dcba done Copying blob 7e2d48f22ade done Copying blob a4a2a29f9ba4 done Copying blob 4039240d2e0b done Copying blob d13bf203e905 done Copying blob 6518a50ecb7c done Copying blob b5bc5a5c2503 done Copying blob 67412c7f89bc done Copying blob 58175d975ba9 done Copying blob 0c6efbafd3cb done Copying blob 1e18725209e8 done Copying blob 05202eb0846d done Copying config 22851c7fe9 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures fed9756de1017a0ab38ff4b687a854af5422ec2c9fd13e175a78283426ccfc04 [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman run \ -d --restart=always --pod=my-pod \ -e WORDPRESS_DB_NAME="wp" \ -e WORDPRESS_DB_USER="wordpress" \ -e WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD="w0rdpr3ss" \ -e WORDPRESS_DB_HOST="127.0.0.1" \ --name wptest-web wordpress Trying to pull registry.fedoraproject.org/wordpress... manifest unknown: manifest unknown Trying to pull registry.access.redhat.com/wordpress... name unknown: Repo not found Trying to pull registry.centos.org/wordpress... manifest unknown: manifest unknown Trying to pull docker.io/library/wordpress... Getting image source signatures Copying blob f54006e0dc29 done Copying blob e0d3d1244592 done Copying blob eb2d00c10344 done Copying blob 8559a31e96f4 done Copying blob e0276193a084 done Copying blob 3a60f364b0c5 done Copying blob 8faf60068506 done Copying blob c59965a5777f done Copying blob 42c09ef39fe7 done Copying blob db37570cfdf4 done Copying blob 3e309988c00b done Copying blob 2c289722ebb3 done Copying blob e80a84c5a269 done Copying blob 491a234e2c26 done Copying blob b83f4c8507f7 done Copying blob 944a23d0ea39 done Copying blob a650de05eb1e done Copying blob a7780c30584c done Copying blob 267943a2fe25 done Copying blob ed59c3cd6acc done Copying config a5fef19f5a done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures A49711540329f4307ff218c277bb5a2848b37bf6ded922dfd2a839c564ddbdf1

Notice that I pointed the wordpress_db_host in the env: to localhost. That's because the WordPress container is going to find the database container on the local host. Like magic. Our pod has three containers. Yes, I ran two, but the third is the container that does the pod magic.

[gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman pod ls POD ID NAME STATUS CREATED # OF CONTAINERS INFRA ID 850425b9c02d my-pod Running 12 minutes ago 3 b525a0511d3e And, as expected, podman ps gives us two containers. [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES a49711540329 docker.io/library/wordpress:latest apache2-foregroun... 2 minutes ago Up 2 minutes ago 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp wptest-web fed9756de101 docker.io/library/mariadb:latest mysqld 5 minutes ago Up 5 minutes ago 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp wptest-db

In my browser, I can get to the WordPress setup page in my container via localhost:8080.

Image

The initial WordPress setup page is displayed. Success.

We're done, right? Nope. Now we want to make a YAML file that defines all of this.

Generate the YAML for our pod

We output our pod as a YAML definition by using podman generate kube command:

[gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman generate kube my-pod >> my-pod.yaml [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ cat my-pod.yaml # Generation of Kubernetes YAML is still under development! # # Save the output of this file and use kubectl create -f to import # it into Kubernetes. # # Created with podman-1.9.3 apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: creationTimestamp: "2020-07-01T20:17:42Z" labels: app: my-pod name: my-pod spec: containers: - command: - apache2-foreground env: - name: PATH value: /usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin - name: TERM value: xterm - name: HOSTNAME value: my-pod - name: PHP_MD5 - name: PHP_VERSION value: 7.4.7 - name: PHPIZE_DEPS value: "autoconf \t\tdpkg-dev \t\tfile \t\tg++ \t\tgcc \t\tlibc-dev \t\tmake \t\tpkg-config \t\tre2c" - name: APACHE_CONFDIR value: /etc/apache2 - name: PHP_ASC_URL value: https://www.php.net/distributions/php-7.4.7.tar.xz.asc - name: PHP_EXTRA_BUILD_DEPS value: apache2-dev - name: PHP_CFLAGS value: -fstack-protector-strong -fpic -fpie -O2 -D_LARGEFILE_SOURCE -D_FILE_OFFSET_BITS=64 - name: WORDPRESS_VERSION value: 5.4.2 - name: WORDPRESS_DB_NAME value: wp - name: WORDPRESS_DB_HOST value: 127.0.0.1 - name: PHP_LDFLAGS value: -Wl,-O1 -pie - name: APACHE_ENVVARS value: /etc/apache2/envvars - name: WORDPRESS_DB_USER value: wordpress - name: PHP_CPPFLAGS value: -fstack-protector-strong -fpic -fpie -O2 -D_LARGEFILE_SOURCE -D_FILE_OFFSET_BITS=64 - name: PHP_URL value: https://www.php.net/distributions/php-7.4.7.tar.xz - name: PHP_INI_DIR value: /usr/local/etc/php - name: WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD value: w0rdpr3ss - name: PHP_EXTRA_CONFIGURE_ARGS value: --with-apxs2 --disable-cgi - name: PHP_SHA256 value: 53558f8f24cd8ab6fa0ea252ca8198e2650160649681ce5230c1df1dc2b52faf - name: WORDPRESS_SHA1 value: e5631f812232fbd45d3431783d3db2e0d5670d2d - name: GPG_KEYS value: 42670A7FE4D0441C8E4632349E4FDC074A4EF02D 5A52880781F755608BF815FC910DEB46F53EA312 - name: container value: podman image: docker.io/library/wordpress:latest name: wptest-web ports: - containerPort: 80 hostPort: 8080 protocol: TCP resources: {} securityContext: allowPrivilegeEscalation: true capabilities: {} privileged: false readOnlyRootFilesystem: false seLinuxOptions: {} workingDir: /var/www/html - command: - mysqld env: - name: PATH value: /usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin - name: TERM value: xterm - name: HOSTNAME value: my-pod - name: MARIADB_MAJOR value: "10.5" - name: MARIADB_VERSION value: 1:10.5.4+maria~focal - name: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD value: myrootpass - name: MYSQL_USER value: wordpress - name: GOSU_VERSION value: "1.12" - name: GPG_KEYS value: 177F4010FE56CA3336300305F1656F24C74CD1D8 - name: MYSQL_PASSWORD value: w0rdpr3ss - name: MYSQL_DATABASE value: wp - name: container value: podman image: docker.io/library/mariadb:latest name: wptest-db resources: {} securityContext: allowPrivilegeEscalation: true capabilities: {} privileged: false readOnlyRootFilesystem: false seLinuxOptions: {} workingDir: / status: {}

I found that this output needed some cleanup. I deleted a bunch of the env: entries that I thought the container images would easily re-propagate, and in fact could cause conflicts if I were to build this again from scratch. Here's what I ended up with after editing:

# Generation of Kubernetes YAML is still under development! # # Save the output of this file and use kubectl create -f to import # it into Kubernetes. # # Created with podman-1.9.3 apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: creationTimestamp: "2020-07-01T20:17:42Z" labels: app: my-pod name: my-pod spec: containers: - name: wptest-web env: - name: WORDPRESS_DB_NAME value: wp - name: WORDPRESS_DB_HOST value: 127.0.0.1 - name: WORDPRESS_DB_USER value: wordpress - name: WORDPRESS_DB_PASSWORD value: w0rdpr3ss image: docker.io/library/wordpress:latest ports: - containerPort: 80 hostPort: 8080 protocol: TCP resources: {} securityContext: allowPrivilegeEscalation: true capabilities: {} privileged: false readOnlyRootFilesystem: false seLinuxOptions: {} workingDir: /var/www/html - name: wptest-db env: - name: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD value: myrootpass - name: MYSQL_USER value: wordpress - name: MYSQL_PASSWORD value: w0rdpr3ss - name: MYSQL_DATABASE value: wp image: docker.io/library/mariadb:latest resources: {} securityContext: allowPrivilegeEscalation: true capabilities: {} privileged: false readOnlyRootFilesystem: false seLinuxOptions: {} workingDir: / status: {}

You can directly copy and paste the above content into your own file, and then use Podman to bring up exactly the same pod.

Bring up a pod from the YAML

Next, use podman play kube to start your pod from the defined YAML:

[gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman pod ls [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman ps -a CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman play kube ./my-pod.yaml Trying to pull docker.io/library/wordpress:latest... Getting image source signatures Copying blob 3a60f364b0c5 skipped: already exists Copying blob e0276193a084 skipped: already exists Copying blob 8559a31e96f4 skipped: already exists Copying blob f54006e0dc29 skipped: already exists Copying blob eb2d00c10344 skipped: already exists Copying blob e0d3d1244592 skipped: already exists Copying blob 8faf60068506 skipped: already exists Copying blob 3e309988c00b skipped: already exists Copying blob 42c09ef39fe7 skipped: already exists Copying blob c59965a5777f skipped: already exists Copying blob 2c289722ebb3 skipped: already exists Copying blob db37570cfdf4 skipped: already exists Copying blob 491a234e2c26 skipped: already exists Copying blob 944a23d0ea39 skipped: already exists Copying blob b83f4c8507f7 skipped: already exists Copying blob e80a84c5a269 skipped: already exists Copying blob 267943a2fe25 [--------------------------------------] 0.0b / 0.0b Copying blob a7780c30584c [--------------------------------------] 0.0b / 0.0b Copying blob ed59c3cd6acc [--------------------------------------] 0.0b / 0.0b Copying blob a650de05eb1e [--------------------------------------] 0.0b / 0.0b Copying config a5fef19f5a done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures Trying to pull docker.io/library/mariadb:latest... Getting image source signatures Copying blob 42ed51adaf49 skipped: already exists Copying blob 127c9761dcba skipped: already exists Copying blob 4039240d2e0b skipped: already exists Copying blob 1e18725209e8 skipped: already exists Copying blob d13bf203e905 skipped: already exists Copying blob 6518a50ecb7c skipped: already exists Copying blob 67412c7f89bc skipped: already exists Copying blob 7e2d48f22ade skipped: already exists Copying blob a4a2a29f9ba4 skipped: already exists Copying blob 58175d975ba9 skipped: already exists Copying blob 0c6efbafd3cb skipped: already exists Copying blob b5bc5a5c2503 [--------------------------------------] 0.0b / 0.0b Copying config 22851c7fe9 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures Pod: a91dc8859e85505b43f82f1be248880f76138f0ae86f12c3ffdea4d309d4eacf Containers: 87a67588fbacf959c95f8f63f9f26ffa7b4fb3c7f8827aadd65bcd94de526e37 cc3f3e7255c8110826565673b5d30ebc223cbfcefa01597714231e1305382d3c [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman pod ls POD ID NAME STATUS CREATED # OF CONTAINERS INFRA ID a91dc8859e85 my-pod Running 10 seconds ago 3 aa53c9308991 [gangrif@batou-lan ~]$ sudo podman ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES cc3f3e7255c8 docker.io/library/mariadb:latest docker-entrypoint... 12 seconds ago Up 11 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp wptest-db 87a67588fbac docker.io/library/wordpress:latest docker-entrypoint... 13 seconds ago Up 12 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp wptest-web

And if you hit up port 8080, you should get the WordPress setup page, just like before.

Conclusion

I hope this post is helpful. It took me some time to figure out, so I thought it was worth sharing. Happy podmanning.

[ Getting started with containers? Check out this free course. Deploying containerized applications: A technical overview. ]