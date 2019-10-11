Enter the Matrix: Create your own containerized Matrix animation

Does anyone remember the 1999 science fiction action movie, The Matrix?

Well, what about retrieving the mystery and imagination? Interested?

Let's create a container simulating Neo's machine. I'm using Fedora, so if you're not, adjust your actions accordingly.

First, you have to download a package from the Fedora repository and extract the RPM file:

$ wget https://kojipkgs.fedoraproject.org//packages/cmatrix/1.2a/4.fc30/x86_64/cmatrix-1.2a-4.fc30.x86_64.rpm $ rpm2cpio cmatrix-1.2a-4.fc30.x86_64.rpm | cpio -id

Then you pull the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Universal Base Image and create the new Matrix container:

$ podman pull registry.access.redhat.com/ubi8/ubi $ podman run --name matrix -it registry.access.redhat.com/ubi8/ubi /usr/bin/bash # exit

Now copy the binary into the exited container, and then start and attach the container:

$ podman cp usr/bin/cmatrix matrix:/usr/bin/matrix $ podman start matrix $ podman attach matrix Start the animation : # matrix Show usage options : # matrix -h Stop the animation : # q Leave the container : # exit

Cool, isn't it? The same feature (running rootless podman) will be possible on RHEL soon.

The content of this article was originally posted on The Red Hat Universe.