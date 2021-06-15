File encryption and decryption made easy with GPG

The GNU Privacy Guard (GPG or gpg) tool is a native/baseos security tool for encrypting files. According to the gpg man page:

gpg is the OpenPGP (Pretty Good Privacy) part of the GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG). It is a tool to provide digital encryption and signing services using the OpenPGP standard. gpg features complete key management and all the bells and whistles you would expect from a full OpenPGP implementation.

The gpg utility has a lot of options, but fortunately for us, encrypting and decrypting are easy to do and only require that you know three options for quick use: Create or encrypt ( -c ), decrypt ( -d ), and extract and decrypt (no option).

Encrypting a file

The quick method for encrypting a file is to issue the gpg command with the -c (create) option:

$ echo This is an encryption test > file1.txt $ gpg -c file1.txt lqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqk x Enter passphrase x x x x x x Passphrase: ***********_____________________________ x x x x <OK> <Cancel> x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqj lqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqk x Please re-enter this passphrase x x x x Passphrase: ***********_____________________________ x x x x <OK> <Cancel> x mqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqj $ ls file1.txt file1.txt.gpg

Encrypting a file with gpg leaves the original file intact, file1.txt , and adds the telltale .gpg extension to the newly encrypted file. You should probably remove the original file, file1.txt , so that the encrypted one is the sole source of the information contained in it. Alternatively, if you're going to share the encrypted version, you can rename it before sharing.

The .gpg extension isn't required, but it does let the user know which decryption tool to use to read the file. You can rename the file to anything you want.

$ file file2.txt.gpg file2.txt.gpg: GPG symmetrically encrypted data (AES cipher) $ mv file2.txt.gpg testfile01.doc $ file testfile01.doc testfile01.doc: GPG symmetrically encrypted data (AES cipher)

Decrypting a file

Decrypting a file means that you remove the encryption to read the file's contents. There's no extraction of content or creation of the original file when you decrypt.

$ cat cfile.txt This is an encryption and decryption test $ gpg -c cfile.txt < Set passphrase and repeat passphrase > $ ls $ cfile.txt cfile.txt.gpg $ rm cfile.txt $ gpg -d cfile.txt.gpg gpg: AES encrypted data gpg: encrypted with 1 passphrase This is an encryption and decryption test $ ls cfile.txt.gpg $ cat cfile.txt.gpg o@yAw?D??^a??!s?????;??!?v9-3, ???XA??!?9v?}??? Ž??m??1./fKˡ??R???:j?F?|?AS?O

Note that there was no passphrase prompt to decrypt the file. If you want to be prompted to enter the password to decrypt the file again, you'll have to wait ten minutes, which is the default timeout value.

Decrypting and extracting a file

If you want to extract the original file while decrypting it, strangely enough, you issue the gpg command with no options.

$ ls cfile.txt.gpg $ gpg cfile.txt.gpg < Passphrase prompt > gpg: WARNING: no command supplied. Trying to guess what you mean ... gpg: AES encrypted data gpg: encrypted with 1 passphrase $ ls cfile.txt cfile.txt.gpg

You have restored your original file, and both the encrypted and decrypted versions exist.

Wrap up