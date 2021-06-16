Red Hat logo

How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis?
You know it's going to happen so you need to be prepared. How do you do it?

Posted: June 16, 2021 by Ken Hess (Red Hat)

How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis?
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis?

Back in the mid-1990s, a particular vendor's training classes that I was taking always began the same way: "It's not IF a failure is going to happen, it's WHEN." It's annoying to have someone repeat this mantra, no matter how true it is, at the beginning of every class. It develops an unhealthy paranoia about hardware, software, and careless sysadmins. It also helps sell more classes but that's another story.

Yes, failures are going to happen. Yes, they're terrible. Yes, you'll be up all night dealing with the incident, the questions, and the irritating "advice" that comes with trying to troubleshoot a problem while on the phone with two dozen people—most of whom haven't a clue of what's really going on. That also is another story. This particular story focuses on how you handle support during a crisis.

A crisis can be anything from an unfortunately timed vacation to a weather-induced power outage to a global pandemic. You need to be prepared for a crisis because it's not if a failure is going to happen, it's when. So, the question is, "How do you handle system maintenance during a crisis?"

Having "been there and done that," I feel infinitely qualified to offer up this poll to find out how others handle crises. I'd like your feedback to help better understand what the current trends are.

Check out these related articles on Enable Sysadmin

Topics:   Linux   Linux Administration   Poll  
Author’s photo

Ken Hess

Ken Hess is an Enable SysAdmin Community Manager and an Enable SysAdmin contributor. Ken has used Red Hat Linux since 1996 and has written ebooks, whitepapers, actual books, thousands of exam review questions, and hundreds of articles on open source and other topics. More about me

On Demand: Red Hat Summit 2021 Virtual Experience

Relive our April event with demos, keynotes, and technical sessions from
experts, and sign up to attend breakout sessions June 15–16.

Register Now

Related Content

OUR BEST CONTENT, DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX