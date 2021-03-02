Add these 4 tools to your Linux container toolbox

When you need the right tool, there's nothing like going to your local hardware store and walking the aisles. It's great to go down the hand tools aisle and check out all the screwdrivers, hammers, hex wrenches, tape measures, and more. Just when you think you've discovered the right tool, a thought hits you, if I can do it with a hand tool, I can really get it done with the perfect power tool!

At least that's what my wife tells me, and you see, she's the handy person in our family. My tools of choice are tech tools. Give me an aisle of video cards at a computer store, and I'm a happy camper.

Recently I did a demo at the Podman Community Meeting showing off some of the shinier new container tools that we've developed for Podman and Buildah. We've had many big announcements with Podman v3.0, so I thought some of these tools might have been overshadowed. As I received some nice feedback from that demonstration, I felt a follow-up post might be helpful too. So let's dive in and break out these shiny new container tools.

Change the first FROM in your Containerfile

There's a new --from option in the buildah bud command that will soon make its way into Podman v3.0. This option allows you to replace the value associated with the first—and only the first—FROM statement in the Containerfile. For instance, if we have this Containerfile:

# cat ~/Containerfile.multifrom FROM fedora as builder FROM busybox COPY --from=builder /bin/df /tmp/df_tester

We can do an initial run, and it will show that we used the fedora container image. Then the busybox image is used and then finally copying the files from fedora 's /bin/df directory into the busybox images' /tmp/df_tester directory.

# buildah bud -t multi -f ~/Containerfile.multifrom . STEP 1: FROM fedora AS builder Resolved "fedora" as an alias (/etc/containers/registries.conf.d/shortnames.conf) Getting image source signatures Copying blob 157ab8011454 done Copying config 9f2a560376 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures --> 9f2a5603764 STEP 2: FROM busybox Resolved "busybox" as an alias (/root/.config/containers/short-name-aliases.conf) Getting image source signatures Copying blob 4c892f00285e done Copying config 22667f5368 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures STEP 3: COPY --from=builder /bin/df /tmp/df_tester STEP 4: COMMIT multi Getting image source signatures Copying blob 6b245f040973 skipped: already exists Copying blob 9b68b051b385 done Copying config 187c956137 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures --> 187c9561378 187c9561378efb043dfd0e8fa9c0afbdc0cf2faeb244e0dd7f2003321feab524

Now imagine a more real-world situation, one where your FROM statement points to a custom-built image with a variety of tags for different versions of the image. It would be nice, especially in a CI environment, to just pass in the container image that you want to use on the next run rather than recreate the entire Dockerfile. That's the job that --from fills.

In this example, we'll run the same bud command, but this time we'll add --from alpine:latest .

# buildah bud -t multi -f ~/Containerfile.multifrom --from alpine:latest . STEP 1: FROM alpine:latest AS builder Resolved "alpine" as an alias (/etc/containers/registries.conf.d/shortnames.conf) Getting image source signatures Copying blob 4c0d98bf9879 done Copying config e50c909a8d done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures --> e50c909a8df STEP 2: FROM busybox STEP 3: COPY --from=builder /bin/df /tmp/df_tester STEP 4: COMMIT multi Getting image source signatures Copying blob 6b245f040973 skipped: already exists Copying blob b498f23d5c32 done Copying config d7e92107ed done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures --> d7e92107edf d7e92107edf42f046f6a7faddade4825ef1c2361ae21eb0ac3694871dcdb496c

You can see that the alpine:latest container image was first used, and now after the busybox image was created, the files from alpine's /bin/df were copied into the /tmp/df_tester directory on busybox . The value of the first FROM statement in the Containerfile was replaced with the argument that we passed with the --from option.

Accept input during a build

Another new tool is the --stidin option that goes along with buildah bud or podman build (as of Podman v3.0). When you use this option, the build process will pause and ask for keyboard input if the process running during the build procedure asks for it.

Take a look at this Containerfile:

# cat /root/Containerfile.stdin FROM ubi8 RUN yum install iputils RUN touch /tmp/done

This Containerfile uses the ubi8 image and then installs iputils . As you can probably guess, the yum command will ask us to verify the installation of iputils . Let's look at what happens without the --stdin option in play.

# cat /root/Containerfile.stdin FROM ubi8 RUN yum install iputils RUN touch /tmp/done # cat /root/Containerfile.stdin FROM ubi8 RUN yum install iputils RUN touch /tmp/done # buildah bud -t mystdin -f ~/Containerfile.stdin . STEP 1: FROM ubi8 Resolved "ubi8" as an alias (/etc/containers/registries.conf.d/shortnames.conf) Getting image source signatures Copying blob d9e72d058dc5 done Copying blob cca21acb641a done Copying config 3269c37eae done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures STEP 2: RUN yum install iputils Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS 2.5 MB/s | 774 kB 00:00 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStre 7.6 MB/s | 5.0 MB 00:00 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - CodeRea 75 kB/s | 13 kB 00:00 Dependencies resolved. ================================================================================ Package Architecture Version Repository Size ================================================================================ Installing: iputils x86_64 20180629-2.el8 ubi-8-baseos 149 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================ Install 1 Package Total download size: 149 k Installed size: 361 k Is this ok [y/N]: Operation aborted. error building at STEP "RUN yum install iputils": error while running runtime: exit status

When yum installed iputils , it asked for a confirmation and failed as it never received a response. Now let's look at what happens with the --stdin option in play.

# buildah bud -t mystdin --stdin -f ~/Containerfile.stdin . STEP 1: FROM ubi8 STEP 2: RUN yum install iputils Updating Subscription Management repositories. Unable to read consumer identity This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - BaseOS 2.8 MB/s | 774 kB 00:00 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - AppStre 7.5 MB/s | 5.0 MB 00:00 Red Hat Universal Base Image 8 (RPMs) - CodeRea 86 kB/s | 13 kB 00:00 Dependencies resolved. ================================================================================ Package Architecture Version Repository Size ================================================================================ Installing: iputils x86_64 20180629-2.el8 ubi-8-baseos 149 k Transaction Summary ================================================================================ Install 1 Package Total download size: 149 k Installed size: 361 k Is this ok [y/N]: y

It doesn't come across as well in a blog as in person, but the build process stops at the line Is this ok [y/N]: and I entered the character y and the build continued (see below output).

Downloading Packages: iputils-20180629-2.el8.x86_64.rpm 972 kB/s | 149 kB 00:00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 952 kB/s | 149 kB 00:00 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : iputils-20180629-2.el8.x86_64 1/1 Running scriptlet: iputils-20180629-2.el8.x86_64 1/1 Verifying : iputils-20180629-2.el8.x86_64 1/1 Installed products updated. Installed: iputils-20180629-2.el8.x86_64 Complete! STEP 3: RUN touch /tmp/done STEP 4: COMMIT mystdin Getting image source signatures Copying blob 92538e92de29 skipped: already exists Copying blob eb7bf34352ca skipped: already exists Copying blob f9ed641975cb done Copying config b2742f08a7 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures --> b2742f08a7a b2742f08a7ae2cb76a2cd0c481f2d2d66b303379d23e5260577ea09476a8a486

This is another simplistic example, especially since you could add a -y argument to the yum command. Still, there might be other commands that you'd like to run during the build process that you'd like to get more significant input into easily.

Find the tags for a container image

This next tool that's relatively new to Podman shows all of the tags for a container image on a registry. I use images on quay.io for Buildah, Podman, and Skopeo, and sometimes I want to use a particular version of one of the projects and can't remember which is out there. If you're familiar with Skopeo, it works really well in this space. But if you've not installed Skopeo locally, or can't for some reason, then the new --list-tags option for the podman search command is your ticket.

So let’s look at all of the tags that the stable Podman image has on quay.io:

# podman search --list-tags quay.io/podman/stable NAME TAG quay.io/podman/stable v1.4.4 quay.io/podman/stable v1.4.2 quay.io/podman/stable v1.5.1 quay.io/podman/stable v1.5.0 quay.io/podman/stable v1.6.2 quay.io/podman/stable auto quay.io/podman/stable v1.6 quay.io/podman/stable v1.9.0 quay.io/podman/stable v1.9.1 quay.io/podman/stable v2.0.2 quay.io/podman/stable v2.0.6 quay.io/podman/stable v2.1.1 quay.io/podman/stable master quay.io/podman/stable latest

Quick, easy, and handy.

Using the Skopeo container image

This tool is kind of the ying to the last tools yang. The Skopeo project is filled with many tools to use with container images. It, too, will show you the list of tags that an image has on a registry. Skopeo can also display information about a registry, allow you to copy a container image between storage mechanisms including registries, synchronize a container registry, delete an image from a registry, and more.

Now I'm not going to dive into each of these Skopeo commands here. I'm just going to do the search capability to show the tags. The twist is I'm only going to use Podman to run the quay.io/skopeo/stable:latest image, therefore removing the need to have Skopeo installed yet still have all of its functionality available.

So let's list the tags of the quay.io/podman/stable:latest image again, but this time via the Skopeo container image:

# podman run quay.io/skopeo/stable:latest list-tags docker://quay.io/podman/stable Trying to pull quay.io/skopeo/stable:latest... Getting image source signatures Copying blob 6629904ed3b7 done Copying blob 2b74ed94761c done Copying blob 692512e477a1 done Copying blob 166a3cbbffd1 done Copying blob b1e90be38d32 done Copying blob a5dc7d6cfd62 done Copying blob a3ed95caeb02 done Copying blob a3ed95caeb02 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures { "Repository": "quay.io/podman/stable", "Tags": [ "v1.4.4", "v1.4.2", "v1.5.1", "v1.5.0", "v1.6.2", "auto", "v1.6", "v1.9.0", "v1.9.1", "v2.0.2", "v2.0.6", "v2.1.1", "master", "latest" ] }

The first time you run this command, it is slower than Podman's equivalent as you incur the cost of the skopeo container image being pulled. After that, the speed is equivalent on secondary runs, and then you can do any other Skopeo command that you want to also.

I'll let you explore further on your own, and I'd suggest starting your exploration with Valentin Rothberg's How to run Skopeo in a container. I think the Skopeo container image is the shiniest tool in my container toolbox.

All the shiny new tools

Now my wife can still have all of her shiny tools from the local hardware store, and I'll keep my new container tools in my virtual toolbox. I hope you find these new commands and options to be useful in your own toolbox.