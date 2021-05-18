Red Hat logo

Do you allow the X protocol on your network?
Businesses run the gamut of policy extremes when it comes to graphical tools. Where are you on the graphical tools continuum?

Posted: May 18, 2021 by Ken Hess (Red Hat)

Do you allow the X protocol on your network?

For most of my Linux-oriented career, the X protocol (TCP port 6000-60nn) that runs over the network has not been allowed. Most security policies ban the X protocol and have it silently blocked on network equipment. I guess I'm OK with that. I've mildly argued the point a few times but I generally accept the walls in which I must operate.

That said, there are ways to make non-secure protocols secure by tunneling them over a secure protocol such as SSH. Often, that still doesn't satisfy the powers that be. And, you also have the "purists" who believe that anything graphical is evil and the command line is the only true way to manage systems.

The extremes of opinion often give me pause. It also makes me wonder how your companies handle graphical tools and protocols with the focus here on the X protocol. Here's your chance to inform me. Have I been hilariously led astray by radical security people or have I lived my sysadmin life in the accepted mainstream of reasonable reality? I'd like to know. I've devised this little poll to help me reconcile the question of X protocol over-the-network acceptance. To that end, I pose the question for this poll: Do you allow the X protocol on your network?

