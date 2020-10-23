Linux interface analytics on-demand with iftop

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to know who's using up all of your bandwidth and what they're using it on? I certainly have and I want to introduce you to a tool that can help you answer that question. When I worked as a support admin, I routinely found myself trying to run replication jobs that were bottlenecking at the interface. The interface and associated hardware were more than capable of pushing upwards of 10Gb. However, I only saw about 3Gb of that. So the question arises, especially on a dedicated interface, who is burning up all of the bandwidth? Or is there another issue at play?

The best troubleshooting techniques are the quick, effortless steps that you take to eliminate one of many potential outcomes. Enter iftop .

What does it do?

Much like top and htop, the iftop command is used to resource usage on your system. Specifically, it monitors the bandwidth of active ethernet interfaces. When applied to the situation I described above, you can run the iftop command to see what is actually using the bandwidth across the data replication interface. This can be incredibly efficient when you consider how long it might take you to come to that conclusion by troubleshooting the interface itself. There is no problem, just an excess of activity on the interface.

Let's look at the process of installing and using this practical tool.

Installation

Before you install the iftop tool, you need a few prerequisite packages. You need to install libpcap (which is used for capturing the interface data in real time), as well as libncurses (an API used for building text-based interfaces independent of a terminal). I am using a Fedora 32 VM to demonstrate this tool. If you're using a different OS, your installation will vary slightly. To install:

[tcarrigan@client ~]$ sudo yum -y install libpcap-devel ncurses ncurses-devel [sudo] password for tcarrigan: Fedora 32 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_64 4.8 kB/s | 989 B 00:00 Fedora 32 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_64 3.3 kB/s | 2.5 kB 00:00 Fedora Modular 32 - x86_64 28 kB/s | 15 kB 00:00 Fedora Modular 32 - x86_64 - Updates 38 kB/s | 7.6 kB 00:00 Fedora Modular 32 - x86_64 - Updates 189 kB/s | 1.0 MB 00:05 Fedora 32 - x86_64 - Updates 46 kB/s | 10 kB 00:00 Fedora 32 - x86_64 - Updates 221 kB/s | 12 MB 00:54 Fedora 32 - x86_64 40 kB/s | 15 kB 00:00 Package ncurses-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 is already installed. Dependencies resolved. ============================================================================================== Package Architecture Version Repository Size ============================================================================================== Installing: libpcap-devel x86_64 14:1.9.1-3.fc32 fedora 136 k ncurses-devel x86_64 6.1-15.20191109.fc32 fedora 503 k Installing dependencies: ncurses-c++-libs x86_64 6.1-15.20191109.fc32 fedora 39 k Transaction Summary ============================================================================================== Install 3 Packages Total download size: 678 k Installed size: 1.2 M Downloading Packages: (1/3): ncurses-c++-libs-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64.rpm 55 kB/s | 39 kB 00:00 (2/3): libpcap-devel-1.9.1-3.fc32.x86_64.rpm 159 kB/s | 136 kB 00:00 (3/3): ncurses-devel-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64.rpm 174 kB/s | 503 kB 00:02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 181 kB/s | 678 kB 00:03 Running transaction check Transaction check succeeded. Running transaction test Transaction test succeeded. Running transaction Preparing : 1/1 Installing : ncurses-c++-libs-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 1/3 Installing : ncurses-devel-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 2/3 Installing : libpcap-devel-14:1.9.1-3.fc32.x86_64 3/3 Running scriptlet: libpcap-devel-14:1.9.1-3.fc32.x86_64 3/3 Verifying : libpcap-devel-14:1.9.1-3.fc32.x86_64 1/3 Verifying : ncurses-c++-libs-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 2/3 Verifying : ncurses-devel-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 3/3 Installed: libpcap-devel-14:1.9.1-3.fc32.x86_64 ncurses-c++-libs-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 ncurses-devel-6.1-15.20191109.fc32.x86_64 Complete!

Once you have the prerequisite packages installed, you can install the actual iftop tool:

[root@client ~]# dnf install iftop Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:45 ago on Thu 08 Oct 2020 06:22:52 PM EDT. Package iftop-1.0-0.23.pre4.fc32.x86_64 is already installed. Dependencies resolved. Nothing to do. Complete!

Basic usage

Once you have all of the required packages installed, run iftop to get a feel for the output and the information presented. Keep in mind that without any options, iftop will run against the default interface (eth0 in most cases).

To run the default command:

[root@client ~]# iftop

Image

From left to right, note the following:

Resolved hostnames (source or destination, notated by the arrows)

Average data transmission rates (2, 10, 40-second intervals)

You'll see TX (transferred) RX (received) TOTAL transmission rates at the bottom of the output. There are also figures for cumulative totals and averages, as well as peak numbers.

Getting specific

As powerful as this tool is, it can throw too much information at you in a busy environment. To circumvent this issue, we will use specific options to filter down the output presented. In the scenario I described above, I would only want to see the analytics around the specific replication interface I was trying to use. To look at a particular interface, we are going to add the -i option.

[tcarrigan@client ~] $ sudo iftop -i enp0s3

Image

Here we can see the same information presented as before. However, this is only looking at interface enp0s3 .

If you wanted to view IP information, use the -n flag to disable the hostname resolution.

[tcarrigan@client ~] $ sudo iftop -n

Image

You can see from the screenshot above that the IP addresses are now visible. This can be a much easier way of troubleshooting in large environments where hostnames can become confusing.

There are various other options that you can utilize to really dial in the information presented to you. The following list is pulled directly from the man page, which can be found by running man iftop .

Image

