How to use the lsof command to troubleshoot Linux

One of the things I appreciate most about Linux is the chance to explore my operating system. Nothing is off limits in Linux. That's a huge opportunity—a very comfortable benefit—for anyone using Linux daily, whether you're a sysadmin, developer, network admin, or hobbyist eager to learn more.

It has real-world ramifications, too, because sometimes you really do need to probe into the inner workings of a system to understand a problem. Every sysadmin knows the feeling of getting a vague message like "The server is slow" or "This application isn't responding." That lucky sysadmin gets to perform a "treasure hunt" to find the problem. However, Linux provides all the tools you need.

The lsof command, in combination with other tools like top or ps , can be very helpful when diagnosing a potential bottleneck or similar issue.

List open files

The lsof command is an acronym for "list open files," but its potential isn't limited to just that role. It's commonly said that in Linux, everything is a file. In many ways, that's true, so a utility that lists open files is actually pretty useful. The lsof utility is a robust interface for the information inside the /proc virtual filesystem.

For example, suppose you need to know what process is using a particular directory:

$ lsof /run COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NODE NAME systemd 1 root 31u FIFO 0,24 0t0 19314 /run/initctl systemd 1 root 38u FIFO 0,24 0t0 19331 /run/dmeventd-server systemd 1 root 39u FIFO 0,24 0t0 19332 /run/dmeventd-client systemd-j 713 root mem REG 0,24 8388608 12871 /run/log/journal/aaff550ef54147ddb4d1776d86b04055/system.journal NetworkMa 881 root 20w FIFO 0,24 0t0 24896 /run/systemd/inhibit/1.ref rhsmcertd 906 root 3wW REG 0,24 0 22479 /run/lock/subsys/rhsmcertd crond 910 root 3uW REG 0,24 4 24002 /run/crond.pid rsyslogd 1224 root mem REG 0,24 8388608 12871 /run/log/journal/aaff550ef54147ddb4d1776d86b04055/system.journal rsyslogd 1224 root 10r REG 0,24 8388608 12871 /run/log/journal/aaff550ef54147ddb4d1776d86b04055/system.journal sshd 1651 root 11w FIFO 0,24 0t0 27390 /run/systemd/sessions/1.ref sshd 1666 admin 11w FIFO 0,24 0t0 27390 /run/systemd/sessions/1.ref

Or maybe you need the exact opposite. Perhaps you need to know what files a particular process has open. This example looks at sshd :

$ lsof -p 890 CMD PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NODE NAME sshd 890 root cwd DIR 253,0 224 128 / sshd 890 root rtd DIR 253,0 224 128 / sshd 890 root txt REG 253,0 886344 646480 /usr/sbin/sshd sshd 890 root mem REG 253,0 6940392 34389337 /var/lib/sss/mc/group sshd 890 root mem REG 253,0 9253600 34389336 /var/lib/sss/mc/passwd sshd 890 root mem REG 253,0 46312 570898 ...libnss_sss.so sshd 890 root mem REG 253,0 144392 1847 ...libgpg-error.so [...] sshd 890 root 0r CHR 1,3 0t0 1027 /dev/null sshd 890 root 1u unix 0xff... 0t0 22395 type=STREAM sshd 890 root 2u unix 0xff... 0t0 22395 type=STREAM sshd 890 root 4u unix 0xff... 0t0 24654 type=STREAM sshd 890 root 5u IPv4 24658 0t0 TCP *:ssh (LISTEN) sshd 890 root 6r REG 253,0 6940392 34389337 /var/lib/sss/mc/group sshd 890 root 7u IPv6 24666 0t0 TCP *:ssh (LISTEN)

Here's an explanation of each column:

COMMAND : The command name

: The command name PID : Process ID (PID) of the process

: Process ID (PID) of the process USER : Owner of the process

: Owner of the process FD : File descriptor definition

: File descriptor definition TYPE : Type of file descriptor

: Type of file descriptor DEVICE : Device number or, in the case of a block device, character or other

: Device number or, in the case of a block device, character or other SIZE/OFF : Dimension of the file or offset (the suffix 0t is the offset)

: Dimension of the file or offset (the suffix is the offset) NODE : Node description of the local file; this could be the number of the local file, TCP, UDP, or STR (stream)

: Node description of the local file; this could be the number of the local file, TCP, UDP, or STR (stream) NAME: The name of the mount point where the file resides

Open files

You can also discover what files a particular user has open:

$ lsof -u admin

This information is especially useful when you can't unmount an external device because a file on it is being actively accessed.

Network debugging

As I've said, everything on Linux is a file, so lsof isn't limited to the local filesystem. You can also use it for network debugging.

For example, suppose you need to know what process uses a particular TCP port (like 22, for example):

$ lsof -i TCP:22 COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NODE NAME sshd 890 root 5u IPv4 24658 0t0 TCP *:ssh (LISTEN) sshd 890 root 7u IPv6 24666 0t0 TCP *:ssh (LISTEN)

You can also obtain a report on all network processes associated with a particular interface:

$ lsof -i TCP@127.0.0.1 COMMAND PID USER FD TYPE DEVICE SZ/OFF NODE NAME cupsd 4408 root 8u IPv4 32331 0t0 TCP ...ipp (LISTEN) qemu-s 13462 qemu 11u IPv4 98536 0t0 TCP ...rfb (LISTEN)

