Create an Apache-based YUM/DNF repository on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Software repositories are usually used over the internet and can be accessed by multiple users worldwide. However, you can create your own local repository on your local server and use it as a single user, or allow access to other machines on your LAN using a web server or FTP.
The advantage of creating a local repository is that you don’t require an internet connection to install software packages or updates. Another benefit is, of course, the download speed. Since the packages are downloaded via a local network, the updates perform quickly.
Yellowdog Updater, Modified (YUM) or Dandified YUM (DNF) are software package managers that manage RPM-based Linux distributions. With YUM or DNF, you can install and update groups of computers without having to manually update each RPM.
In this article, I will explain how to set up a local Apache-based YUM/DNF repository on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8, using the installation DVD or ISO file. I will also show you how to find and install software packages on client RHEL 8 machines using the Apache webserver. We'll cover the same process for NGINX and FTP in future articles.
[Want to try out Red Hat Enterprise Linux? Download it now for free.]
Prerequisites
You will need to set up two Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 systems: one local repo server and one client machine that will use the local repository from the local server. The result will look something like this:
-
Local Repository Server: RHEL 8 [10.0.0.10]
-
Local Client Machine: RHEL 8 [10.0.0.11]
-
RHEL 8 installation DVD
-
Apache webserver
Create your repository
Creating your repository involves a number of steps. Let’s walk through them.
Step 1: Mount the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 media
First, mount the local media (the DVD, USB stick, etc.) that contains Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Use the installation DVD:
$ sudo mount /dev/cdrom /mnt
mount: /mnt: WARNING: device write-protected, mounted read-only.
Or mount the ISO image:
$ sudo mount -o loop rhel-8.0-x86_64-dvd.iso /mnt
Step 2: Create a local YUM repository from the mounted media
Move the existing repo files located in
/etc/yum.repos.d:
$ sudo mv /etc/yum.repos.d/*.repo /tmp/
From this point, it is better if we continue as the root user. Switch to superuser with
su command.
Next, create a directory for the repo:
# mkdir /local_repo
Use this directory with Nginx or Apache for serving files over the LAN.
Create the new local repository’s configuration file,
local-dvdrom.repo, under the
/etc/yum.repos.d directory:
# touch /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo
# chmod u+rw,g+r,o+r /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo
Step 3: Copy media content to the local directory
Copy the ISO files locally under the
/local_repo directory:
# cd /mnt
# tar cvf - . | (cd /local_repo/; tar xvf -)
Wait until the files are copied, then verify that the files were copied using:
# ls -l /local_repo/
total 56
dr-xr-xr-x. 4 root root 38 Apr 4 2019 AppStream
dr-xr-xr-x. 4 root root 38 Apr 4 2019 BaseOS
dr-xr-xr-x. 3 root root 18 Apr 4 2019 EFI
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 8266 Mar 1 2019 EULA
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 1455 Apr 4 2019 extra_files.json
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 18092 Mar 1 2019 GPL
dr-xr-xr-x. 3 root root 76 Apr 4 2019 images
dr-xr-xr-x. 2 root root 256 Apr 4 2019 isolinux
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 103 Apr 4 2019 media.repo
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 1669 Mar 1 2019 RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-beta
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 5134 Mar 1 2019 RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release
-r--r--r--. 1 root root 1796 Apr 4 2019 TRANS.TBL
Step 4: Configure the local YUM/DNF repository
Edit the repo configuration file we created earlier:
# vim /etc/yum.repos.d/local-dvdrom.repo
Paste this configuration into it:
[LocalRepo_BaseOS]
name=LocalRepo_BaseOS
metadata_expire=-1
enabled=1
gpgcheck=1
baseurl=file:///local_repo/BaseOS/
gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release
[LocalRepo_AppStream]
name=LocalRepo_AppStream
metadata_expire=-1
enabled=1
gpgcheck=1
baseurl=file:///local_repo/AppStream/
gpgkey=file:///etc/pki/rpm-gpg/RPM-GPG-KEY-redhat-release
Install the required packages for creating, configuring and managing the local repository:
# yum repolist
Updating Subscription Management repositories.
Unable to read consumer identity
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register.
LocalRepo_AppStream 94 MB/s | 5.3 MB 00:00
LocalRepo_BaseOS 97 MB/s | 2.2 MB 00:00
repo id repo name status
LocalRepo_AppStream LocalRepo_AppStream 4,672
LocalRepo_BaseOS LocalRepo_BaseOS 1,658
# yum install createrepo yum-utils
Updating Subscription Management repositories.
Unable to read consumer identity
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register.
Last metadata expiration check: 0:02:33 ago on Sat 05 Oct 2019 09:52:46 PM UTC.
Package dnf-utils-4.0.2.2-3.el8.noarch is already installed.
Dependencies resolved.
================================================================================
Package Arch Version Repository Size
================================================================================
Installing:
createrepo_c x86_64 0.11.0-1.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 76 k
Installing dependencies:
createrepo_c-libs x86_64 0.11.0-1.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 101 k
drpm x86_64 0.3.0-14.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 71 k
Transaction Summary
================================================================================
Install 3 Packages
Total size: 249 k
Installed size: 556 k
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Downloading Packages:
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
Preparing : 1/1
Installing : drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64 1/3
Installing : createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 2/3
Installing : createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 3/3
Running scriptlet: createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 3/3
Verifying : createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 1/3
Verifying : createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 2/3
Verifying : drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64 3/3
Installed products updated.
Installed:
createrepo_c-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64 createrepo_c-libs-0.11.0-1.el8.x86_64
drpm-0.3.0-14.el8.x86_64
Complete!
Finally, run the
createrepo command:
# createrepo /local_repo/
Directory walk started
Directory walk done - 6647 packages
Temporary output repo path: /local_repo/.repodata/
Preparing sqlite DBs
Pool started (with 5 workers)
Pool finished
Step 5: Test and verify your local repository
In this step, you clean up the temporary repository files and verify that the local repository is enabled:
# yum clean all
Updating Subscription Management repositories.
Unable to read consumer identity
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register.
12 files removed
# yum repolist
Updating Subscription Management repositories.
Unable to read consumer identity
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register.
LocalRepo_AppStream 120 MB/s | 5.3 MB 00:00
LocalRepo_BaseOS 103 MB/s | 2.2 MB 00:00
repo id repo name status
LocalRepo_AppStream LocalRepo_AppStream 4,672
LocalRepo_BaseOS LocalRepo_BaseOS 1,658
Verify that the local repository was created:
# ls /local_repo/repodata/
26617821a5263fb13c7a49cc5e2d0b979b926eb17b9b4ed0b7df624e04c272f2-other.sqlite.bz2
5626e6dd41648dc6395def6889f4cc0e7f1006bb7d7eca748c9abd4c67fa5b9b-other.xml.gz
6290a72e46a90f98896c14f7664440de10c798d158ce0afe5f15a9f3896b7824-primary.xml.gz
a5c265589796231ed91b8b25a0473d05915bf62496495a004d321d042b26360c-filelists.sqlite.bz2
c8b51f43bdaa4f14cd5b083851cef1068e9284fa6557eb4552ba2ae22e7f72d5-primary.sqlite.bz2
ed21f77d28e263df02739a4bd55eb7247ffd0531c871bfe677d4b205dbffd5e8-filelists.xml.gz
repomd.xml
You can see that the local repository generated files, so everything is ok at this point.
If you read the above command output carefully, you'll see the warning message,
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register. If you want to suppress or prevent this message while running the
dnf or
yum command then edit the file
/etc/yum/pluginconf.d/subscription-manager.conf :
# vim /etc/yum/pluginconf.d/subscription-manager.conf
and change the parameter
enabled=1 to
enabled=0:
[main]
enabled=0
Set up your Apache web server
As I mentioned before, this article covers setting up your own repository using the Apache web server. Let’s walk through installing and configuring Apache to serve your repo.
Install Apache
To install the
httpd (Apache) package using YUM:
# yum install httpd
Last metadata expiration check: 3:38:03 ago on Sun 06 Oct 2019 09:51:22 AM UTC.
Dependencies resolved.
=========================================================================================
Package Arch Version Repository Size
=========================================================================================
Installing:
httpd x86_64 2.4.37-10.module+el8+2764+7127e69e LocalRepo_AppStream 1.4 M
Installing dependencies:
apr x86_64 1.6.3-9.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 125 k
apr-util x86_64 1.6.1-6.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 105 k
httpd-filesystem noarch 2.4.37-10.module+el8+2764+7127e69e LocalRepo_AppStream 34 k
httpd-tools x86_64 2.4.37-10.module+el8+2764+7127e69e LocalRepo_AppStream 101 k
mod_http2 x86_64 1.11.3-1.module+el8+2443+605475b7 LocalRepo_AppStream 156 k
mailcap noarch 2.1.48-3.el8 LocalRepo_BaseOS 39 k
redhat-logos-httpd noarch 80.7-1.el8 LocalRepo_BaseOS 25 k
Installing weak dependencies:
apr-util-bdb x86_64 1.6.1-6.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 25 k
apr-util-openssl x86_64 1.6.1-6.el8 LocalRepo_AppStream 27 k
Enabling module streams:
httpd 2.4
Transaction Summary
=========================================================================================
Install 10 Packages
Total download size: 2.0 M
Installed size: 5.5 M
Is this ok [y/N]:
Configure Apache to auto-start at boot
Once Apache is installed, start and enable the
httpd service to auto-start at boot and verify its status using the following commands:
# systemctl start httpd
# systemctl enable httpd
Created symlink /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/httpd.service → /usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service.
# systemctl status httpd
● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disa>
Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-10-06 10:15:47 UTC; 22s ago
Main PID: 16880 (httpd)
Tasks: 213 (limit: 2348)
Memory: 7.6M
CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service
├─16880 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─16881 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─16883 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─16884 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
└─16885 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
Oct 06 10:15:47 server systemd[1]: Starting Apache HTTP Server...
Oct 06 10:15:47 httpd[16880]: AH00558: httpd: Could not reliably determine the>
Oct 06 10:15:47 server httpd[16880]: Server configured, listening on: port 80
Oct 06 10:15:47 server systemd[1]: Started The Apache HTTP Server.
Configure the firewall
Next, configure the firewall so that Apache can be reached:
# firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=http
success
# firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=https
success
# firewall-cmd --reload
success
Verify that Apache is up and running
You can now verify that your Apache server is up and running by going to the
localhost URL on your web browser. The default Apache web page
http://localhost/ should be displayed.
Configure Apache
To configure Apache, open the configuration file:
# vim /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf
When opened, find the
DocumentRoot line and change it to:
DocumentRoot "/local_repo"
Then change the
/var/www/http directory section:
<Directory "/local_repo">
Options All Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride None
Require all granted
</Directory>
Test and clean up
Now, start the Apache service again and test its status:
# systemctl start httpd
# systemctl status httpd
● httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; disabled; vendor preset: disab>
Active: active (running) since Sun 2019-10-06 14:06:34 UTC; 7s ago
Docs: man:httpd.service(8)
Main PID: 5402 (httpd)
Status: "Started, listening on: port 80"
Tasks: 213 (limit: 11528)
Memory: 39.3M
CGroup: /system.slice/httpd.service
├─5402 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─5403 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─5404 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
├─5405 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
└─5406 /usr/sbin/httpd -DFOREGROUND
Oct 06 14:06:34 server systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Server...
Oct 06 14:06:34 server httpd[5402]: AH00558: httpd: Could not reliably determine the ser>
Oct 06 14:06:34 server httpd[5402]: Server configured, listening on: port 80
Oct 06 14:06:34 server systemd[1]: Started The Apache HTTP Server.
Everything is good. Remove the welcome page so you can serve the repo files:
# rm -rf /etc/httpd/conf.d/welcome.conf
Now, test
httpd and restart Apache:
# httpd -t
AH00558: httpd: Could not reliably determine the server's fully qualified domain name, using 127.0.0.1. Set the 'ServerName' directive globally to suppress this message
Syntax OK
# systemctl restart httpd
Change permissions and set SELinux
Continue the security configuration by changing the permissions on the
local_repo directory and configuring SELinux. To change the permissions:
# setfacl -R -m u:httpd:rwx /local_repo/
Then, check if SELinux is enforcing:
# getenforce
Enforcing
If it is
Enforcing, type:
# chcon -Rt httpd_sys_content_t /local_repo/
If SELinux is not set to Enforcing, then the files will not serve from the repo.
# setenforce enforcing
And make the change permanent by editing the /etc/sysconfig/selinux file and set the following value:
SELINUX=enforcing
Set up the client
Now, to configure the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 client machine’s repository.
Add the repo
On the client machine, add the local repos from the server to the client’s YUM configuration:
$ sudo vim /etc/yum.repos.d/local-rhel8.repo
Then paste the following configuration (be sure to change the server IP address according to your setup):
[LocalServerRepo]
name=LocalServerRepo
enabled=1
gpgcheck=0
baseurl=[http://](http://10.0.0.10/)[**10.0.0.10**](http://10.0.0.10/)[/](http://10.0.0.10/)
Test the repo
Test the
LocalServerRepo by installing a package. For example:
$ sudo yum install mc
Updating Subscription Management repositories.
Unable to read consumer identity
This system is not registered to Red Hat Subscription Management. You can use subscription-manager to register.
Last metadata expiration check: 0:01:42 ago on Sun 06 Oct 2019 02:14:03 PM UTC.
Dependencies resolved.
================================================================================
Package Arch Version Repository Size
================================================================================
Installing:
mc x86_64 1:4.8.19-9.el8 LocalServerRepo 1.9 M
Transaction Summary
================================================================================
Install 1 Package
Total download size: 1.9 M
Installed size: 6.8 M
Is this ok [y/N]: y
Downloading Packages:
mc-4.8.19-9.el8.x86_64.rpm 34 MB/s | 1.9 MB 00:00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total 32 MB/s | 1.9 MB 00:00
Running transaction check
Transaction check succeeded.
Running transaction test
Transaction test succeeded.
Running transaction
Preparing : 1/1
Installing : mc-1:4.8.19-9.el8.x86_64 1/1
Running scriptlet: mc-1:4.8.19-9.el8.x86_64 1/1
Verifying : mc-1:4.8.19-9.el8.x86_64 1/1
Installed products updated.
Installed:
mc-1:4.8.19-9.el8.x86_64
Complete!
That is great! Everything works as expected. You now have an Apache-based local YUM/DNF repository in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, using the installation DVD or ISO file.