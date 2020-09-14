Linux terminal trick: Hack the cd command to remember where you've been

I was just on a system that didn't have this hack, and it reminded me how useful it is, so I thought I'd share it for others. Maybe you all can reply with your own shell tricks.
Some of you may know about the
pushd and
popd commands.
pushd is like
cd, but keeps track of where you've been. Then you can
popd back as many levels as you want. It's like
cd and
cd - but with a history bigger than one.
The big issue I have with
pushd and
popd is that in order for
popd to work, I have to remember to
pushd first. But, like many of you, by default, I navigate the terminal using the
cd command instead. By the time that I realize
popd will be useful, it's already too late because I didn't remember to
pushd up front.
Now the hack. Just toss this in your
~/.bashrc:
function cd
{
if [ $# -eq 0 ]; then
pushd ~ > /dev/null
elif [ " $1" = " -" ]; then
pushd "$OLDPWD" > /dev/null
else
pushd "$@" > /dev/null
fi
}
And start a new shell. From that point forward,
cd will actually execute
pushd under the hood, and
popd will always be available when you need it.
