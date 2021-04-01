8 steps to developing an Ansible role in Linux

In the article How to use Ansible to configure Vim, I developed an Ansible playbook to configure an initial Vim environment using a few Vim plugins. In this current article, I continue building on the previous example by converting the playbook into an Ansible role.
Ansible roles allow you to develop reusable automation components by grouping and encapsulating related automation artifacts, like configuration files, templates, tasks, and handlers. Because roles isolate these components, it's easier to reuse them and share them with other people. You can also make your roles configurable by exposing variables that users can set when calling the role, allowing them to configure their system according to specific requirements.
In this article, I convert the original playbook
vim-config.yaml into a reusable role. At this time, I won't add any new functionality, but I'll further expand this example in the next article. You can find the original playbook and
vimrc configuration file here.
1. Starting a new role
To create an Ansible role, it's enough to make a directory following the standard directory structure documented in the official documentation.
To make it easier and follow the standard, use the
ansible-galaxy role init role_name command to create this directory for you. This command creates the required structure, including a few templates for documentation that you can update. Use it to initialize the
vim role under the
roles directory. First, create the
roles directory and switch to it:
$ mkdir roles
$ cd roles
Then, use the command
ansible-galaxy to initialize the role:
$ ansible-galaxy role init vim
- Role vim was created successfully
Now, verify the role directory structure:
$ tree vim
vim
├── defaults
│ └── main.yml
├── files
├── handlers
│ └── main.yml
├── meta
│ └── main.yml
├── README.md
├── tasks
│ └── main.yml
├── templates
├── tests
│ ├── inventory
│ └── test.yml
└── vars
└── main.yml
8 directories, 8 files
While not required for the role to work, it's highly recommended to document your role by updating the files
README.md and
meta/main.yml. If your role depends on other roles to execute, it's important to document these dependencies in
meta/main.yml, allowing Ansible to download them automatically if required.
Switch into the newly created directory:
$ cd vim
Your Vim role does not require any dependencies. Here's an example of a working meta configuration file. Update it with your name, company name, and a suitable license, if necessary:
$ vim meta/main.yml
galaxy_info:
author: <YOUR NAME>
description: Deploy and configure Vim with plugins
company: <YOUR COMPANY>
license: MIT
min_ansible_version: 2.8
platforms:
- name: Fedora
versions:
- 33
galaxy_tags: []
dependencies: []
The original file has additional comments, which I removed for brevity.
Next, define the tasks to execute.
2. Defining tasks
Generally speaking, your role will execute one or more tasks to configure the target system according to the role's requirements. In this case, you'll want to install and configure Vim. By default, when you execute a role, it looks for a file named
main.yml in the
tasks subdirectory and execute all the tasks listed within it. You can break the tasks into multiple files for more complex roles and call them from
main.yml using the
include_tasks or
import_tasks modules.
For this role, include all required tasks in the
tasks/main.yml file:
$ vim tasks/main.yml
---
# tasks file for vim
- name: Install required packages
package:
name: "{{ install_packages }}"
state: present
become: yes
tags:
- install_packages
- name: Ensure .vim/{autoload,bundle} directory exists
file:
path: "{{ item }}"
state: directory
recurse: no
mode: 0750
loop:
- "{{ vim_dir }}"
- "{{ vim_dir }}/autoload"
- "{{ vim_dir }}/bundle"
- name: Ensure Pathogen is in place
get_url:
dest: "{{ vim_dir }}/autoload/pathogen.vim"
url: https://tpo.pe/pathogen.vim
- name: Deploy plugins
git:
dest: "{{ vim_dir }}/bundle/{{ item.name }}"
repo: "{{ item.url }}"
clone: yes
update: yes
recursive: no
loop: "{{ plugins }}"
- name: Ensure .vimrc config in place
copy:
src: vimrc
dest: "{{ vimrc }}"
backup: yes
mode: 0640
Notice that, unlike the original playbook, you don't include the list of packages or plugins to install directly with the task definition. Instead, you're using the variables
install_packages and
plugins.
By defining variables instead of hard coding the values, you make your roles more reusable and easier to maintain. Now, define values for these variables in two different ways. Start with the
plugins variable, covered next.
3. Defining default variables
When you're developing an Ansible role, you might want to allow role users to provide values to customize how the role performs its tasks. These variables make your role more reusable, allowing users to modify the outcome based on their specific requirements.
For this example, the
plugins variable allows the users to specify which plugins they want to install with Vim, making the role flexible for their needs. It's recommended to define a default value for it in the
defaults/main.yml file to ensure that the roles execute successfully even if the user does not provide a value to this variable.
This file defines variables with a very low precedence which means Ansible will only use them in case the value wasn't defined anywhere else.
Now, define the default value for the
plugins variable like this:
$ vim defaults/main.yml
---
# defaults file for vim
plugins:
- name: vim-airline
url: https://github.com/vim-airline/vim-airline
- name: nerdtree
url: https://github.com/preservim/nerdtree
- name: fzf-vim
url: https://github.com/junegunn/fzf.vim
- name: vim-gitgutter
url: https://github.com/airblade/vim-gitgutter
- name: vim-fugitive
url: https://github.com/tpope/vim-fugitive
- name: vim-floaterm
url: https://github.com/voldikss/vim-floaterm
In this case, you're defining the default value using the same values from the original playbook, which means that if you call the role without providing a value for this variable, it will behave exactly like the original playbook, installing these six plugins.
Define the internal variables.
4. Defining role variables
Another class of variables is role variables or internal variables. By defining these variables in a separate file from the tasks, you make your role easier to maintain. You can reuse these variables in many places, and it's easier to update them in a central place. However, you don't want to make it too easy for users to override them by setting them in general locations such as the playbook or the inventory.
The variables
install_packages, which defines a list of required packages to install, and
vimrc, which specifies the location of Vim's configuration file, are good examples of internal variables. Define them in
vars/main.yml. This file defines variables with higher precedence that are not easily overridden. Users can still provide values if necessary by explicitly setting them when calling the role, but in this case, you can assume they know what they're doing.
$ vim vars/main.yml
---
# vars file for vim
vim_dir: "{{ ansible_env.HOME }}/.vim"
vimrc: "{{ ansible_env.HOME }}/.vimrc"
install_packages:
- vim-enhanced
- git
- powerline-fonts
- fzf
For more details on how Ansible variables precedence works, consult Understanding variable precedence in the documentation.
5. Copying files
The last step to create this role is to copy the file
vimrc to the
files directory. By default, when using the
copy module as a role task, it will look for files to copy in the
files subdirectory. Define the
vimrc file like this:
$ vim files/vimrc
execute pathogen#infect()
syntax on
filetype plugin indent on
colo darkblue
" Configuration vim Airline
set laststatus=2
let g:airline#extensions#tabline#enabled=1
let g:airline_powerline_fonts=1
" Configuration NERDTree
map <F5> :NERDTreeToggle<CR>
" Configuration floaterm
let g:floaterm_keymap_toggle = '<F12>'
let g:floaterm_width = 0.9
let g:floaterm_height = 0.9
" Configuration Vim.FZF
let g:fzf_preview_window = 'right:50%'
let g:fzf_layout = { 'window': { 'width': 0.9, 'height': 0.6 } }
Save and close the file to complete your role. Now, it's time to define the playbook to use the role.
6. Calling the role from a playbook
Now that your role is complete, you can call it from your playbooks. By default, Ansible looks for roles in the
roles subdirectory relative to the playbook file or the system directory
/etc/ansible/roles. You can also use the Ansible configuration
roles_path to define alternative role locations.
For this example, create a playbook in the same directory where you created the
roles directory. Switch to it:
$ cd ../..
$ ls
roles
Create the playbook
vim-config.yaml, similar to the original playbook but this time, instead of defining the tasks, use the module
import_role to import your new
vim role into the playbook:
$ vim vim-config.yaml
- name: Config Vim with plugins
hosts: localhost
gather_facts: yes
become: no
tasks:
- name: Configure Vim using role
import_role:
name: vim
You can also include the role in the playbook using the module
include_role. I'll discuss the differences between these two modules in a separate article. If you can't wait, check the documentation.
Finally, execute the playbook.
8. Execute the playbook
Execute the playbook using the
ansible-playbook command with the
-K parameter and type your
sudo password to allow Ansible to install system packages.
Note: Backup any existing
.vimrc configuration file before running this playbook.
$ ansible-playbook -K vim-config.yaml
BECOME password:
[WARNING]: provided hosts list is empty, only localhost is available. Note that the implicit localhost does not match 'all'
PLAY [Config Vim with plugins] ***********************************************
TASK [Gathering Facts] *******************************************************
ok: [localhost]
TASK [vim : Install required packages] ***************************************
changed: [localhost]
TASK [Ensure .vim/{autoload,bundle} directory exists] ************************
changed: [localhost] => (item=/home/ricardo/.vim)
changed: [localhost] => (item=/home/ricardo/.vim/autoload)
changed: [localhost] => (item=/home/ricardo/.vim/bundle)
TASK [vim : Ensure Pathogen is in place] *************************************
changed: [localhost]
TASK [vim : Deploy plugins] **************************************************
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'vim-airline', 'url': 'https://github.com/vim-airline/vim-airline'})
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'nerdtree', 'url': 'https://github.com/preservim/nerdtree'})
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'fzf-vim', 'url': 'https://github.com/junegunn/fzf.vim'})
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'vim-gitgutter', 'url': 'https://github.com/airblade/vim-gitgutter'})
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'vim-fugitive', 'url': 'https://github.com/tpope/vim-fugitive'})
changed: [localhost] => (item={'name': 'vim-floaterm', 'url': 'https://github.com/voldikss/vim-floaterm'})
TASK [Ensure .vimrc config in place] *****************************************
changed: [localhost]
PLAY RECAP *******************************************************************
localhost : ok=6 changed=5 unreachable=0 failed=0 skipped=0 rescued=0 ignored=0
This playbook runs and executes all tasks in the localhost. If you want to configure a remote system, create an inventory file with the desired systems and update the playbook
hosts list.
Wrap up
Now you have a role that installs and configures Vim that you can reuse and share. In the next article in this series, I'll improve this role by adding a template file to make the configuration even more flexible.
You can also use Molecule to test your roles using containers or virtual machines. If you want to know more about that tool, read my article Developing and Testing Ansible Roles with Molecule and Podman - Part 1 in the official Ansible blog.
For more information about Ansible, consult the official documentation.