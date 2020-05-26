Red Hat logo

Linux networking: socket stats via ss    
Remember netstat? Say hello to ss as netstat's chattier replacement.

Posted: May 26, 2020 by Tyler Carrigan (Red Hat)

The ss command
Image by smarko from Pixabay

The socket statistics command, aka ss, has replaced everyone's favorite network troubleshooting and stats command netstat. They say that technology is rapidly evolving, but I find that those of us who work with it every day are sometimes slow to give up our favorite tools and commands for the shiny and new utilities. I recently explored the netstat command here on EnableSysadmin and thought it only fair to give ss the same air-time.

Basic functions

I want to take a look at the most common uses for ss and what information is gleaned through the various options and flags. For starters, we need to discuss what capabilities that ss brings to the table.

ss is a command-line tool that provides socket stats and displays various information based on various protocols. It can display port stats, TCP, UDP, RAW, and more.

Without options

If we run the ss command with no additional input, we get a rather long list (usually) of TCP socket information. Seen here:

tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss
Netid              State               Recv-Q               Send-Q                                                       Local Address:Port        Peer Address:Port                                                                            
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                                                        * 39141                  * 39142                                                                           
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                              /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978                  * 40451                                                                           
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                                                        * 34449                  * 34448                                                                           
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                                                        * 33468                  * 32519                                                                           
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                              /run/systemd/journal/stdout 23030                  * 21973    

*Note this output was shortened*

Keep in mind that if you need the full results of this command or want to search through the results, write the full output to a file:

# ss > output.txt

List listening sockets

To view only listening ports, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -l
Netid              State               Recv-Q               Send-Q                                                         Local Address:Port                                                  Peer Address:Port                                
nl                 UNCONN              0                    0                                                                       rtnl:evolution-addre/2592                                              *                                    
nl                 UNCONN              0                    0                                                                       rtnl:-2113928297                                                       *                                    
nl                 UNCONN              0                    0                                                                       rtnl:-2130705133                                                       *    

List all TCP and UDP connections

To view only TCP connection, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -t
State   Recv-Q    Send-Q       Local Address:Port          Peer Address:Port    
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:40668       172.217.13.238:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:47972        23.49.248.152:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:40254        173.223.72.39:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:44976          99.84.221.9:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:44956          99.84.221.9:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:53300       209.167.231.15:https   
ESTAB   0         0                10.0.2.15:33218        172.217.13.67:http                                                                 

For listening TCP connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -lt
State    Recv-Q    Send-Q       Local Address:Port          Peer Address:Port   
LISTEN   0         128                0.0.0.0:hostmon            0.0.0.0:*      
LISTEN   0         128                0.0.0.0:sunrpc             0.0.0.0:*      
LISTEN   0         32           192.168.122.1:domain             0.0.0.0:*      
LISTEN   0         128                0.0.0.0:ssh                0.0.0.0:*      
LISTEN   0         5                127.0.0.1:ipp                0.0.0.0:*      
LISTEN   0         128                   [::]:hostmon               [::]:*      
LISTEN   0         128                   [::]:sunrpc                [::]:*      
LISTEN   0         128                   [::]:ssh                   [::]:*      
LISTEN   0         5                    [::1]:ipp                   [::]:*      

The same flag and filter syntax is used for UDP:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -u
Recv-Q    Send-Q            Local Address:Port           Peer Address:Port      
0         0              10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc             10.0.2.2:bootps    

or

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -ul
State    Recv-Q   Send-Q        Local Address:Port          Peer Address:Port   
UNCONN   0        0                   0.0.0.0:53159              0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0             192.168.122.1:domain             0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0             127.0.0.53%lo:domain             0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0            0.0.0.0%virbr0:bootps             0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0                   0.0.0.0:sunrpc             0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0                 127.0.0.1:323                0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0                   0.0.0.0:mdns               0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0                   0.0.0.0:hostmon            0.0.0.0:*      
UNCONN   0        0                      [::]:sunrpc                [::]:*      
UNCONN   0        0                     [::1]:323                   [::]:*      
UNCONN   0        0                      [::]:mdns                  [::]:*      
UNCONN   0        0                      [::]:hostmon               [::]:*      
UNCONN   0        0                      [::]:35757                 [::]:*      

Display sockets with PID

Much like netstat, you can display each socket with the process id of the service occupying it. To do this, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -p
Netid              State               Recv-Q               Send-Q                                                       Local Address:Port        Peer Address:Port                                                                                                                                                            
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                                                        * 39141                  * 39142                                                                            users:(("gsd-wacom",pid=2251,fd=7))                                            
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                              /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978                  * 40451                                                                                                                                                           
u_str              ESTAB               0                    0                                                                        * 34449                  * 34448                                                                            users:(("dbus-daemon",pid=1979,fd=10))      

*Note this output may vary based on system configuration*

Filter connections by IP type

For IPv4 connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -4
Netid  State  Recv-Q  Send-Q      Local Address:Port        Peer Address:Port   
udp    ESTAB  0       0        10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc          10.0.2.2:bootps 
tcp    ESTAB  0       0               10.0.2.15:41406      172.217.9.196:https  
tcp    ESTAB  0       0               10.0.2.15:52148    172.217.164.170:https  
tcp    ESTAB  0       0               10.0.2.15:59082        23.15.8.121:http   
tcp    ESTAB  0       0               10.0.2.15:41176     66.235.147.239:https  
tcp    ESTAB  0       0               10.0.2.15:40004      172.217.7.174:http

For IPv6 connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -6
Netid  State   Recv-Q  Send-Q    Local Address:Port          Peer Address:Port  
icmp6  UNCONN  0       0                     *:ipv6-icmp                *:*     

Now, we know how to check socket/port connections and how to filter that information down into something useful. Let's take a look at how to pull summary statistics. Again, this is very similar to netstat.

How to pull summary stats

To view a summary of all connection stats, use the -s flag.

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -s
Total: 1280
TCP:   47 (estab 27, closed 11, orphaned 0, timewait 10)
    
Transport Total     IP        IPv6
RAW          1         0         1        
UDP          14        9         5        
TCP          36        32        4        
INET       51        41        10       
FRAG       0         0         0        

Wrapping up

These are some of the most common use cases for the ss command. As you can see, it is very similar to the netstat command, with two notable differences. First, the syntax is similar but shorter, so speed on the CLI is improved. Secondly, many of the ss commands in their default form give you information that would have required using options for netstat. Therefore, the ss command is objectively more user-friendly and verbose. I encourage you to wave goodbye to your old pal netstat and start using the ss command today.

