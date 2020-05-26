Linux networking: socket stats via ss    

The socket statistics command, aka ss , has replaced everyone's favorite network troubleshooting and stats command netstat . They say that technology is rapidly evolving, but I find that those of us who work with it every day are sometimes slow to give up our favorite tools and commands for the shiny and new utilities. I recently explored the netstat command here on EnableSysadmin and thought it only fair to give ss the same air-time.

Basic functions

I want to take a look at the most common uses for ss and what information is gleaned through the various options and flags. For starters, we need to discuss what capabilities that ss brings to the table.

ss is a command-line tool that provides socket stats and displays various information based on various protocols. It can display port stats, TCP, UDP, RAW, and more.

Without options

If we run the ss command with no additional input, we get a rather long list (usually) of TCP socket information. Seen here:

tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 39141 * 39142 u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978 * 40451 u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 34449 * 34448 u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 33468 * 32519 u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 23030 * 21973

*Note this output was shortened*

Keep in mind that if you need the full results of this command or want to search through the results, write the full output to a file:

# ss > output.txt

List listening sockets

To view only listening ports, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -l Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:evolution-addre/2592 * nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:-2113928297 * nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:-2130705133 *

List all TCP and UDP connections

To view only TCP connection, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -t State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40668 172.217.13.238:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:47972 23.49.248.152:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40254 173.223.72.39:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:44976 99.84.221.9:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:44956 99.84.221.9:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:53300 209.167.231.15:https ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:33218 172.217.13.67:http

For listening TCP connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -lt State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:hostmon 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:sunrpc 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 32 192.168.122.1:domain 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:ssh 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 5 127.0.0.1:ipp 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN 0 128 [::]:hostmon [::]:* LISTEN 0 128 [::]:sunrpc [::]:* LISTEN 0 128 [::]:ssh [::]:* LISTEN 0 5 [::1]:ipp [::]:*

The same flag and filter syntax is used for UDP:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -u Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port 0 0 10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc 10.0.2.2:bootps

or

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -ul State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:53159 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 192.168.122.1:domain 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 127.0.0.53%lo:domain 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0%virbr0:bootps 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:sunrpc 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 127.0.0.1:323 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:mdns 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:hostmon 0.0.0.0:* UNCONN 0 0 [::]:sunrpc [::]:* UNCONN 0 0 [::1]:323 [::]:* UNCONN 0 0 [::]:mdns [::]:* UNCONN 0 0 [::]:hostmon [::]:* UNCONN 0 0 [::]:35757 [::]:*

Display sockets with PID

Much like netstat , you can display each socket with the process id of the service occupying it. To do this, use the following:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -p Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 39141 * 39142 users:(("gsd-wacom",pid=2251,fd=7)) u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978 * 40451 u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 34449 * 34448 users:(("dbus-daemon",pid=1979,fd=10))

*Note this output may vary based on system configuration*

Filter connections by IP type

For IPv4 connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -4 Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port udp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc 10.0.2.2:bootps tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:41406 172.217.9.196:https tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:52148 172.217.164.170:https tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:59082 23.15.8.121:http tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:41176 66.235.147.239:https tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40004 172.217.7.174:http

For IPv6 connections:

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -6 Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port icmp6 UNCONN 0 0 *:ipv6-icmp *:*

Now, we know how to check socket/port connections and how to filter that information down into something useful. Let's take a look at how to pull summary statistics. Again, this is very similar to netstat .

How to pull summary stats

To view a summary of all connection stats, use the -s flag.

[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -s Total: 1280 TCP: 47 (estab 27, closed 11, orphaned 0, timewait 10) Transport Total IP IPv6 RAW 1 0 1 UDP 14 9 5 TCP 36 32 4 INET 51 41 10 FRAG 0 0 0

Wrapping up

These are some of the most common use cases for the ss command. As you can see, it is very similar to the netstat command, with two notable differences. First, the syntax is similar but shorter, so speed on the CLI is improved. Secondly, many of the ss commands in their default form give you information that would have required using options for netstat . Therefore, the ss command is objectively more user-friendly and verbose. I encourage you to wave goodbye to your old pal netstat and start using the ss command today.

[ Want more for your network? Download a free ebook on network automation with Ansible. ]