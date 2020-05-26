Linux networking: socket stats via ss    

The socket statistics command, aka
ss, has replaced everyone's favorite network troubleshooting and stats command
netstat. They say that technology is rapidly evolving, but I find that those of us who work with it every day are sometimes slow to give up our favorite tools and commands for the shiny and new utilities. I recently explored the
netstat command here on EnableSysadmin and thought it only fair to give
ss the same air-time.
Basic functions
I want to take a look at the most common uses for
ss and what information is gleaned through the various options and flags. For starters, we need to discuss what capabilities that
ss brings to the table.
ss is a command-line tool that provides socket stats and displays various information based on various protocols. It can display port stats, TCP, UDP, RAW, and more.
Without options
If we run the
ss command with no additional input, we get a rather long list (usually) of TCP socket information. Seen here:
tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss
Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 39141 * 39142
u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978 * 40451
u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 34449 * 34448
u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 33468 * 32519
u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 23030 * 21973
*Note this output was shortened*
Keep in mind that if you need the full results of this command or want to search through the results, write the full output to a file:
# ss > output.txt
List listening sockets
To view only listening ports, use the following:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -l
Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:evolution-addre/2592 *
nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:-2113928297 *
nl UNCONN 0 0 rtnl:-2130705133 *
List all TCP and UDP connections
To view only TCP connection, use the following:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -t
State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40668 172.217.13.238:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:47972 23.49.248.152:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40254 173.223.72.39:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:44976 99.84.221.9:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:44956 99.84.221.9:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:53300 209.167.231.15:https
ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:33218 172.217.13.67:http
For listening TCP connections:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -lt
State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:hostmon 0.0.0.0:*
LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:sunrpc 0.0.0.0:*
LISTEN 0 32 192.168.122.1:domain 0.0.0.0:*
LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:ssh 0.0.0.0:*
LISTEN 0 5 127.0.0.1:ipp 0.0.0.0:*
LISTEN 0 128 [::]:hostmon [::]:*
LISTEN 0 128 [::]:sunrpc [::]:*
LISTEN 0 128 [::]:ssh [::]:*
LISTEN 0 5 [::1]:ipp [::]:*
The same flag and filter syntax is used for UDP:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -u
Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
0 0 10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc 10.0.2.2:bootps
or
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -ul
State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:53159 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 192.168.122.1:domain 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 127.0.0.53%lo:domain 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0%virbr0:bootps 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:sunrpc 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 127.0.0.1:323 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:mdns 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 0.0.0.0:hostmon 0.0.0.0:*
UNCONN 0 0 [::]:sunrpc [::]:*
UNCONN 0 0 [::1]:323 [::]:*
UNCONN 0 0 [::]:mdns [::]:*
UNCONN 0 0 [::]:hostmon [::]:*
UNCONN 0 0 [::]:35757 [::]:*
Display sockets with PID
Much like
netstat, you can display each socket with the process id of the service occupying it. To do this, use the following:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -p
Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 39141 * 39142 users:(("gsd-wacom",pid=2251,fd=7))
u_str ESTAB 0 0 /run/systemd/journal/stdout 40978 * 40451
u_str ESTAB 0 0 * 34449 * 34448 users:(("dbus-daemon",pid=1979,fd=10))
*Note this output may vary based on system configuration*
Filter connections by IP type
For IPv4 connections:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -4
Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
udp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15%enp0s3:bootpc 10.0.2.2:bootps
tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:41406 172.217.9.196:https
tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:52148 172.217.164.170:https
tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:59082 23.15.8.121:http
tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:41176 66.235.147.239:https
tcp ESTAB 0 0 10.0.2.15:40004 172.217.7.174:http
For IPv6 connections:
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -6
Netid State Recv-Q Send-Q Local Address:Port Peer Address:Port
icmp6 UNCONN 0 0 *:ipv6-icmp *:*
Now, we know how to check socket/port connections and how to filter that information down into something useful. Let's take a look at how to pull summary statistics. Again, this is very similar to
netstat.
How to pull summary stats
To view a summary of all connection stats, use the
-s flag.
[tcarrigan@rhel ~]$ ss -s
Total: 1280
TCP: 47 (estab 27, closed 11, orphaned 0, timewait 10)
Transport Total IP IPv6
RAW 1 0 1
UDP 14 9 5
TCP 36 32 4
INET 51 41 10
FRAG 0 0 0
Wrapping up
These are some of the most common use cases for the
ss command. As you can see, it is very similar to the
netstat command, with two notable differences. First, the syntax is similar but shorter, so speed on the CLI is improved. Secondly, many of the
ss commands in their default form give you information that would have required using options for
netstat. Therefore, the
ss command is objectively more user-friendly and verbose. I encourage you to wave goodbye to your old pal
netstat and start using the
ss command today.
