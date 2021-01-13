Deploying a virtual TripleO standalone OpenStack system

TripleO stands for OpenStack on OpenStack and is one of the official OpenStack Deployment projects. Installing a TripleO standalone system can be a great way to create a proof of concept, home lab, or an environment to learn on for OpenStack. It is not, however, recommended for a production environment.

We will walk through the steps needed to create a standalone deployment of the OpenStack Victoria release utilizing TripleO on CentOS 8. We will then create the components required to launch and connect to a virtual machine (VM) successfully. Finally, we will write a script to clean up the deployment.

Pre-deployment configuration

Host machine

I used a RHEL 8.2 machine for the host in this scenario. You may need to adjust the steps slightly for Fedora or CentOS.

To take advantage of Cockpit to manage networks and virtual machines, start and enable the service, and then install the cockpit-machines package:

sudo systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket sudo yum install -y cockpit-machines

Check whether the netfilter module is loaded in the kernel:

sudo modprobe br_netfilter

Enable IPv4 IP forwarding if it is not already loaded:

sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1

Reload sysctl.conf without rebooting:

sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.conf

Networking

Before we begin, create a standalone network in addition to your default network. The new network will be your management network. You can adjust the following to your own environments:

Image Establish a management network for TripleO on the 192.168.24.0/24 network.

Create the standalone network

Utilize 192.168.24.0/24 as the standalone network. First, create a standalone.xml file:

sudo nano /tmp/standalone.xml <network> <name>standalone</name> <forward mode='nat'> <nat> <port start='1024' end='65535'/> </nat> </forward> <ip address='192.168.24.0' netmask='255.255.255.0'> </ip> </network>

Next, utilize virsh to define, enable, and start the external network:

sudo virsh net-define /tmp/standalone.xml sudo virsh net-autostart standalone sudo virsh net-start standalone

Standalone VM creation

As this deployment utilizes a VM versus bare metal, we need to create a VM on which to deploy our standalone environment.

The specs for the VM are:

CentOS 8 (variant rhel8.2)

60 GB

8 RAM

4 CPUs

Standalone network

When installing CentOS 8 on your standalone VM, make sure you do not install libvirt-tools and use a minimal or server installation. You will also need to create a stack user.

Standalone configuration

Once TripleO has been deployed as a standalone system, you will not be able to SSH to the VM with your password. To prepare for that, you need to copy your SSH key to the stack user. Here is the command:

ssh-copy-id -i ~/.ssh/<your ssh key> stack@<standalone>

You need to configure the stack user for NOPASSWD in sudo :

sudo echo "stack ALL=(root) NOPASSWD:ALL" | sudo tee -a /etc/sudoers.d/stack sudo chmod 0440 /etc/sudoers.d/stack

The standalone machine needs a fully-qualified domain name (FQDN), which can be set as follows:

sudo hostnamectl set-hostname standalone.example.com sudo hostnamectl set-hostname standalone.example.com --transient

Update your system and reboot it if there are any kernel changes:

sudo yum update -y sudo reboot

Download and install the python-tripleo-repos RPM from https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos8/component/tripleo/current/

sudo yum install -y https://trunk.rdoproject.org/centos8/component/tripleo/current/python3-tripleo-repos-<version>.el8.noarch.rpm sudo -E tripleo-repos -b victoria current sudo yum install -y python3-tripleoclient

Configure and deploy

Standalone configuration

You need to create several configuration files before you can deploy your standalone environment.

The first file is the containers-prepare-parameters.yaml file, which will be used to pull your containers. Use the TripleO client to create a base file:

OpenStack tripleo container image prepare default --local-push-destination --output-env-file containers-prepare-parameters.yaml

Next, update the push_destination to false and the namespace to pull from quay.io:

nano containers-prepare-parameters.yaml push_destination: false namespace: quay.io/tripleovictoria

Next, configure the network settings utilizing a single NIC configuration. Before you proceed, you need to determine the interface your standalone network is on. Note that the interface may not be configured yet, so it will be the interface without an IP.

ip addr

To reuse parameters during the configuration of the standalone_parameters.yaml and then the installation, export the parameters into the buffer as follows:

export IP=192.168.24.2 export VIP=192.168.25.2 export NETMASK=24 export GATEWAY=192.168.24.1 export INTERFACE=<interface>

Now, create the standalone_parameters.yaml file by using cat:

cat <<EOF > $HOME/standalone_parameters.yaml parameter_defaults: CloudName: $IP # default gateway ControlPlaneStaticRoutes: - ip_netmask: 0.0.0.0/0 next_hop: $GATEWAY default: true Debug: true DeploymentUser: $USER DnsServers: - 1.1.1.1 - 8.8.8.8 # needed for vip & pacemaker KernelIpNonLocalBind: 1 DockerInsecureRegistryAddress: - $IP:8787 NeutronPublicInterface: $INTERFACE # domain name used by the host CloudDomain: localdomain NeutronDnsDomain: localdomain # re-use ctlplane bridge for public net, defined in the standalone # net config (do not change unless you know what you're doing) NeutronBridgeMappings: datacentre:br-ctlplane NeutronPhysicalBridge: br-ctlplane # enable to force metadata for public net #NeutronEnableForceMetadata: true StandaloneEnableRoutedNetworks: false StandaloneHomeDir: $HOME InterfaceLocalMtu: 1500 # Needed if running in a VM, not needed if on baremetal NovaComputeLibvirtType: qemu EOF

Now you are ready to deploy the TripleO standalone environment using the following command:

sudo openstack tripleo deploy \ --templates \ --local-ip=$IP/$NETMASK \ --control-virtual-ip $VIP \ -e /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/environments/standalone/standalone-tripleo.yaml \ -r /usr/share/openstack-tripleo-heat-templates/roles/Standalone.yaml \ -e $HOME/containers-prepare-parameters.yaml \ -e $HOME/standalone_parameters.yaml \ --output-dir $HOME \ --standalone

Installation verification

You can now verify the OpenStack CLI:

export OS_CLOUD=standalone openstack endpoint list

Creating a flavor, image, key pair, security group, network, and server

Now that you have installed and verified your standalone environment, it is ready to use. Create a small instance named myserver, which runs Cirros and the components needed to accomplish this. Before we start, configure the command line to access the deployment:

export OS_CLOUD=standalone

Flavor

You are now ready to configure the tiny flavor you are using and then verify its creation:

openstack flavor create --ram 512 --disk 1 --vcpu 1 --public tiny openstack flavor list

Image

Now that you have a flavor, download the Cirros image and then configure Glance to use it. Verify it was created:

wget https://download.cirros-cloud.net/0.5.0/cirros-0.5.0-x86_64-disk.img openstack image create cirros --container-format bare --disk-format qcow2 --public --file cirros-0.5.0-x86_64-disk.img openstack image list

Key pair

In order to connect to our VMs without needing to type a password, create a new SSH key on the standalone system, upload it as a key pair named default, and verify it is created:

ssh-keygen openstack keypair create --public-key ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub default openstack keypair list

Security group

The next task is to create a security group called basic with rules which allow us to SSH and ping our instance:

openstack security group create basic openstack security group rule create basic --protocol tcp --dst-port 22:22 --remote-ip 0.0.0.0/0 openstack security group rule create --protocol icmp basic openstack security group rule create --protocol udp --dst-port 53:53 basic openstack security group list openstack security group show default

Network

Before we create the network, export the following parameters for the standalone machine, as well as the public network, a private network, and a subnet we will create:

export GATEWAY=192.168.24.1 export STANDALONE_HOST=192.168.24.2 export PUBLIC_NETWORK_CIDR=192.168.24.0/24 export PRIVATE_NETWORK_CIDR=192.168.100.0/24 export PUBLIC_NET_START=192.168.24.4 export PUBLIC_NET_END=192.168.24.5 export DNS_SERVER=1.1.1.1

The public network we will create is an external network utilizing the datacentre physical network:

openstack network create --external --provider-physical-network datacentre --provider-network-type flat public openstack network list

We will now create an internal network named private and build a subnet called private-net:

openstack network create --internal private openstack network list openstack subnet create public-net --subnet-range $PUBLIC_NETWORK_CIDR --no-dhcp --gateway $GATEWAY --allocation-pool start=$PUBLIC_NET_START,end=$PUBLIC_NET_END --network public openstack subnet create private-net --subnet-range $PRIVATE_NETWORK_CIDR --network private openstack subnet list

The last steps are to create a router named vrouter and connect it to the public network as well as add it to the private-net subnet:

openstack router create vrouter openstack router list openstack router set vrouter --external-gateway public openstack router add subnet vrouter private-net openstack router show vrouter

Server

We are now ready to create a server named myserver utilizing the flavor, image, key pair, and private network we created:

openstack server create --flavor tiny --image cirros --key-name default --security-group basic --network private myserver

Utilize the server show command focusing on the status column to determine when our server is ACTIVE or in ERROR:

openstack server show -c status myserver

Before we can connect to the server, we need to create a floating IP and add it to our server:

openstack floating ip create public openstack server add floating ip myserver <IP>

As we have attached a key pair to our instance and opened up the SSH port in the server's security group, we can simply SSH to the server as the cirros user to test:

ssh cirros@<IP>

Clean up deployment

If you need to clean up your environment, remove the services and files installed for the standalone deployment. To do this, create a script called standalone-cleanup.sh :

cat <<EOF > $HOME/standalone-cleanup.sh #!/bin/bash echo "Tearing down TripleO environment" if type pcs &> /dev/null; then sudo pcs cluster destroy fi if type podman &> /dev/null; then echo "Removing podman containers and images (takes times...)" sudo podman rm -af sudo podman rmi -af fi sudo rm -rf \ /var/lib/tripleo-config \ /var/lib/config-data /var/lib/container-config-scripts \ /var/lib/container-puppet \ /var/lib/heat-config \ /var/lib/image-serve \ /var/lib/containers \ /etc/systemd/system/tripleo* \ /var/lib/mysql/* sudo systemctl daemon-reload EOF

Make the script executable:

chmod u+x standalone-cleanup.sh

Use the following command to run the cleanup:

./standalone-cleanup.sh

Wrap up

TripleO can be useful for creating a lab or demonstration environment. There are a few pitfalls you must be careful of to make it work. This article covered the steps necessary to deploy, configure, and clean up TripleO using a RHEL-based environment.